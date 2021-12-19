Kentucky police officer killed while investigating vehicle on highway

LOUISVILLE, Kent. (WFLA) — A police officer in Kentucky is dead after being his by a car Saturday, according to the Louisville Metro Police Department.

NBC affiliate WAVE reports that Officer Zach Cottongim was standing outside his patrol unit when he was hit. The officer was taken to a hospital for surgery but died.

“There are no words to express how deeply the entire department feels his loss,” the department wrote on Facebook. “His family has dedicated their lives to the service of this community, as his dad is an officer and his wife works as a civilian employee. Zach was an excellent police officer and human being and will be missed by us all. We have the watch brother”

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WFLA.