Ozarks Lyric Opera will present a concert performance of one of the first operas, in the modern sense of the term, that was ever written: L’Orfeo, a setting of the Orpheus and Eurydice myth by Claudio Monteverdi, dating from 1607. It may not have been the first “real” opera, but it’s certainly the earliest one that remains in the “standard” repertory around the world. I talked by phone with Christopher Koch, OLO’s Music Director and conductor of this performance, which will take place at 7:30pm on Friday, December 17, at University Heights Baptist Church, corner of National Avenue and Grand Street.

