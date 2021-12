Adam Palka, Rachael Wilson & Leigh Melrose Lead Livestream of ‘Das Rheingold’ From Staatsoper Stuttgart

On January 21, 2022, Nashville Opera will present the world premiere of Grammy-winning songwriter Marcus Hummon’s “FAVORITE SON.”. The opera is inspired by Hummon’s song of the same name, with director John Hoomes helping to adapt the work for the stage. The cast will feature soprano Emma Grimsley, who led the North American touring company of “The Phantom of the Opera” as Christine, as well as Grammy-nominated artist Darrell Scott, tenor and minor league baseball player John Riesen, Jennifer Whitcomb-Oliva, and an ensemble of musical theatre students from Belmont University.

NASHVILLE, TN ・ 6 DAYS AGO