Broncos' PJ Locke: Back from COVID list

 5 days ago

Locke (undisclosed) was activated from the reserve/COVID-19 list Sunday....

RaiderMaven

Pete Rozelle Blocked John Elway from Being a Raider

The Las Vegas Raiders breathed new life into their season with a last-second victory over the Cleveland Browns and Monday night, and they will try to keep it going against an old foe, the Denver Broncos, on Sunday at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas. The Raiders (7-7) downed the Broncos,...
profootballrumors.com

Broncos To Start Drew Lock In Week 16

The concussion that hospitalized Teddy Bridgewater will sideline him for the Broncos’ Week 16 game. Vic Fangio confirmed Drew Lock will start against the Raiders. While the third-year coach said Bridgewater remains Denver’s starter when healthy, via 9News’ Mike Klis (on Twitter), Lock will make his first start since facing the Raiders in Week 17 of last season. The third-year passer has made multiple relief appearances this year but will be asked to start in what amounts to an elimination game for the Broncos.
FOX Sports

Broncos return to Lock with Bridgewater out with concussion

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (AP) — Drew Lock is preparing for his first start of 2021 for the Denver Broncos on Sunday in Las Vegas after coach Vic Fangio ruled out starter Teddy Bridgewater, who suffered a concussion last weekend. “I woke up with a big smile on my face,” Lock...
nfltraderumors.co

Broncos Place C Lloyd Cushenberry On COVID-19 List, Make Two Other Moves

The Denver Broncos announced they have placed starting C Lloyd Cushenberry on the COVID-19 list. Denver also placed practice squad OT Drew Himmelman on the COVID-19 list and signed RB Damarea Crockett to the unit. Cushenberry, 24, was a two-year starter at LSU and earned second-team All-American honors last season....
CBS Sports

Fantasy Football Today: Injuries, COVID updates and the biggest questions for Week 16

I would just like to take a moment during this festive period to celebrate the utter brilliance of A.J. Brown and Deebo Samuel last night. Hopefully, you got Brown in your lineup because he just took over last night's game in the third quarter the way very few players are capable of doing, finishing with 11 catches for 145 yards and a touchdown.
Fox5 KVVU

Raiders add two players to COVID list, prepare for Broncos

LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The Raiders added two more players to the NFL's COVID-19/Reserve list on Thursday. Safety Roderic Teamer and guard Jermaine Eluemunor join cornerbacks Nate Hobbs and Brandon Facyson to comprise the four Raider players on the list. With safety Johnathan Abram also out after season ending surgery...
ClutchPoints

Buccaneers WR Antonio Brown’s message to Le’Veon Bell after RB signs with Tampa Bay

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers were crushed with injuries during their Week 15 shutout loss to the New Orleans Saints. The Bucs lost Pro Bowl wide receiver Chris Godwin for the rest of the season to a torn ACL. The other Pro Bowl wideout, Mike Evans, also sustained a hamstring injury and is listed as week-to-week. The ground game also took a huge hit as Leonard Fournette injured his hamstring as well. It’s been reported that he will likely land on injured reserve and miss the rest of the regular season.
brownsnation.com

Browns Defender Has A New Nickname For Aaron Rodgers

The Cleveland Browns are preparing for a very difficult Week 16 game on Christmas Day in Lambeau Field against the Green Bay Packers. The Browns and Packers have only played each other five times since 2001. The Packers have won four of the five games with the most recent one...
FanSided

Seattle Seahawks: 3 players who won’t be back in 2022

The 5-9 Seattle Seahawks are the worst they’ve been in over a decade due to several factors, including several roster mistakes made at every level. The reigning NFC West champions who finished last season at 12-4 are currently 5-9. Aside from a 9-7 2017 season, the Seahawks have never missed the playoffs in the Russell Wilson era. But the mid-2010s team that Pete Carroll built is long in the rearview mirror. Wilson injured his finger and returned skittish, Wagner is languishing in isolation the way Luke Kuechly did before his early retirement, and everyone else is…gone.
The Spun

Pete Carroll Has Honest Comment About QB Russell Wilson

Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson hasn’t exactly played up to his superstar expectations in 2021. Since entering the league as a third-round draft pick in 2012, Wilson had not missed a single NFL contest through the first nine years of his career. But during a Week 5 loss to the Los Angeles Rams, the 10th-year signal caller suffered severe injuries to the middle finger on his throwing hand.
FanSided

Seahawks get early Christmas gift from the Rams. Truly, it was a gift

The Seattle Seahawks dream of the playoffs was snuffed out, just as Scrooge extinguished the Ghost of Christmas Past. The question is: will Seattle learn from their visitation, or suffer the fate of the unrepentant Marley? And if Cooper Kupp isn’t a Dickensian name, I’ll forego my Christmas pudding.
FanSided

Here’s how the Cowboys can clinch the No. 1 seed in the NFC

The Dallas Cowboys have been hot in terms of wins and now they have a chance at the No. 1 seed in the NFC. Here’s how they can clinch that first-round bye. While the upside of the Dallas Cowboys was evident coming into the year, the skeptics that believed that Mike McCarthy’s team could put the total package together were certainly plentiful. But after 15 weeks, the club sits at 10-4 and in the No. 2 seed for the NFC playoff standings.
