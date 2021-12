The New York Mets have reached back to the past and tapped Buck Showalter to manage the team, following what’s become a Major League Baseball trend: reprocessing seasoned managers, like Dusty Baker, Tony La Russa and Joe Girardi. Even the San Diego Padres hired veteran skipper Bob Melvin away from the Oakland A’s early this off-season, ending a succession of first-time managers with no Major League experience and little success. Bruce Bochy, who retired in 2019 after 25 years of managing the Padres and San Francisco Giants, also has made some noise about getting back in, at age 66. As the saying...

MLB ・ 2 DAYS AGO