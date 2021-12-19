ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bilyeu: Have yourself a merry little Christmas

By Mary Bilyeu
The Blade
The Blade
 5 days ago

I think I’m on record as not being a fan of the holidays, despite all the beautiful hams, cocktails, pies, cakes, sweets, and other deliciousness that feed these pages. This time of year is fraught with stressors, both external and internal.

And I know I’m not the only one who feels this way.

So if this time of year is difficult for you, too, what helps you to get through the onslaught of other people’s seeming cheeriness?

Getting out of one’s house (and also one’s own head) is a great tactic, via participation in tremendously worthwhile community service projects or even a brisk walk. But as another coronavirus surge and also another cold-and-flu season are upon us — and given that I have health-compromised loved ones to be extra cautious for — I’m personally sticking to home-bound homebody ideas.

Here’s the first one, and I’m sure this will be a shock to everyone: I love all the treats that come with the holidays.

Bring on the stollen (my favorite is studded with tidbits of marzipan), jelly doughnuts (aka, sufganiyot) and latkes for Hanukkah, cookies and more cookies, fruitcakes and eggnog (the boozier the better for both), and gingerbread. For me, making them is truly as much fun as eating them.

I also really enjoy leaving work on Friday evenings to find more and more sparkle to brighten the wintry darkness. It’s the only day I’m in the office, so each week I find more holiday displays, more colors, more glittering, and more beauty to enjoy as I drive through the city to get home.

I always try to watch the Grinch (the original cartoon that’s nearly as old as I am, none of the sacrilegious alternates), Charlie Brown’s simple and sweet Christmas special, the whimsical Muppet Christmas Carol , and the Albert Finney musical Scrooge .

I saw that last one at Radio City Music Hall when I was still young enough to be absolutely terrified of the Ghost of Christmas Yet to Come, as its skeletal hand reached out to point to Scrooge’s grave. I remember that feeling oh, so clearly still, every time I re-watch the scene.

Of course, it’s not Christmas at my house unless we have two distinctly different food items that bring a sense of specialness: a French-Canadian tourtière (pork pie) on the 24th and Chinese food on the big day itself.

The former is a nod to my mother’s Québecois ancestors, and I’ve tweaked a non-family recipe over the years to now make it our family tradition. And a table full of chicken fried rice, egg rolls, and whatever new items I want to try in addition to the picky eaters’ standbys is a holiday for me both in terms of the bountiful buffet, but also in not having to cook after months of festive photo shoots full of food.

Whatever it is that makes this season challenging for you, please always know that you’re not alone in not relishing this time of year as much as those Hallmark Channel rom-coms might make you feel you should. But I hope you can find joy in some special moments.

I wish you the very merriest Christmas you can possibly have, however you choose to celebrate (or not) this season.

And if this is a time full of happy holidays for you, please know I also wish you a bright and beautiful Christmas filled with everything you hope for with everyone you love.

The Blade

More than traditional Italian at Rosie’s

You may know Rosie’s Italian Grille for its traditional Italian dishes like lasagna, various pasta dishes, chicken parmesan, and chicken marsala. But maybe it’s time to rethink this local favorite, which sits off the beaten path at the corner of McCord Road and Nebraska Avenue.
TOLEDO, OH
The Blade

The Blade

It is The Blade's ongoing mission to be the premier source of breaking news and information for northwest Ohio and southeast Michigan. Whether on mobile, tablet, desktop or print; it's your news however you choose.

