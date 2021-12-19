An Allegany Magazine Holiday: Christmas Comes to All

Niki Randhawa is a data analyst in her late 20s living in Seattle with her mother and father. While her rambunctious older sister ran wild, Niki was the good Indian daughter. After unexpectedly losing her job, Niki decides to finally stop being a wallflower watching life from the sidelines. She books a ticket to attend her best friend Diya’s wedding in Mumbai. The week-long extravaganza and chance to celebrate Diwali, the festival of lights, is just the adventure she seeks. Most importantly, she will absolutely, positively NOT have a fling with Sam, the heartthrob musician who can’t stop staring at her and is one of Diya’s oldest friends. While their chemistry is undeniable, Niki is terrified of falling in love and having her heart stomped on once again. Swirling through the mesmerizing sights, delectable foods and traditions of this vibrant country, Niki cannot forgo this opportunity to reimagine her entire future.

