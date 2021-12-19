ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
An Allegany Magazine Holiday: Christmas Comes to All

By GARY FADLEY Special Contribution, Allegany Magazine
Cumberland Times-News
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOf shoppers on a yearly quest. To those who on their loved ones dote. Beneath a tree that towers high. But hearts upon the Holy Lamb. For Christmas comes to one and all. Look for...

Amancay Tapia

Should Christmas Holidays End January 6th?

While on Christmas Eve, many children will be going to bed hoping to be on Santa’s nice list and looking forward to waking up the next morning to loads of presents underneath the Christmas tree, this tradition is not so strong in countries where the Three Wise Men are more celebrated than Father Christmas.
hppr.org

The Christmas Revels: In Celebration of the Winter Solstice: Tuesday, Dec 21 at 7 pm CT

Christmas Revels performances have been described as entertaining collections of country, ritual and courtly dances, wassails, carols, songs and ballads, hymns and anthems, story-telling, poetry and drama. They are made up of sacred and secular folk materials, plus some composed popular and “art” music, from traditional European, Middle Eastern and American celebrations of Christmas, The Feast Days of Saints Nicholas, Lucia, Basil and Stephen, Chanukah, the Feast of Fools, Jonkonnu, New Year's, Twelfth Night/Epiphany, and other end-of-the-year festivals, along with various cultures' hereditary observances of the Winter Solstice, some elements of which date back to pre-Christian times.
Freeman Lights celebrate Christmas

FREEMAN – Susan and Bobby Smith have transformed their backyard into a Christmas wonderland with beautiful lights of every color, characters, and music. They are again sharing their love of Christmas with the public at no charge with tours of their creation starting Friday, Dec. 3, 2021 at 5:45 p.m. A golf cart will be available for those who have trouble walking. The address is 153 Freemans Place, Freeman, Virginia 23856. The home is located across from the Freeman Post Office on Governor Harrison Parkway. Once you turn into the driveway, follow the lights to the display. The display will be closed on Mondays and in case of inclement weather.
St. Francisville all dressed up for holiday season with Christmas in the Country activities

St. Francisville celebrated Christmas in the Country over the weekend with lots of holiday-themed events for the family. Part of the event featured a Christmas Clue Card scavenger hunt. Visitors picked up clue cards at the West Feliciana Library and the Historical Society Museum/Visitor Center to help Santa locate his missing reindeer and misfit toys. After solving the clues, the cards were dropped off in the Letters to Santa mailbox at the Town Hall.
Kensington organizations celebrate the holiday season with Santa Claus, the Grinch, and shopping

The holiday season officially arrived in the Kensington area on Dec. 4 with winter festivities and a holiday market. The Harrowgate Civic Association hosted its first annual Winter Wonderland festival in Harrowgate Park, and over on Somerset Street between Frankford Avenue and Coral Street, the NKCDC’s Holiday Market welcomed shoppers looking to buy local.
Art Forward: Christmas in the Mansion 2021

Thanks to the talented decorators and with support from Nicolet National Bank, Christmas in the Mansion is back!. The Rahr-West Art Museum continues to host its annualChristmas in the Mansion exhibition this holiday season, albeit under abnormal circumstances. We are undergoing construction of a mansion elevator , thus the museum modified its decorating plan to concentrate on the first floor of the historic Vilas-RahrMansion. Despite the limitations, staff and volunteer decorators maintained a commitment to fill the museum with holiday trimmings after missing out on the exhibition in 2020 due to COVID closure.
How Christmas became an American holiday tradition

Each season, the celebration of Christmas has religious leaders and conservatives publicly complaining about the commercialization of the holiday and the growing lack of Christian sentiment. Many people seem to believe that there was once a way to celebrate the birth of Christ in a more spiritual way. Such perceptions...
READ & SIP: HOLIDAY BOOK PAIRINGS – ANNUAL HOLIDAY MAGAZINE

Niki Randhawa is a data analyst in her late 20s living in Seattle with her mother and father. While her rambunctious older sister ran wild, Niki was the good Indian daughter. After unexpectedly losing her job, Niki decides to finally stop being a wallflower watching life from the sidelines. She books a ticket to attend her best friend Diya’s wedding in Mumbai. The week-long extravaganza and chance to celebrate Diwali, the festival of lights, is just the adventure she seeks. Most importantly, she will absolutely, positively NOT have a fling with Sam, the heartthrob musician who can’t stop staring at her and is one of Diya’s oldest friends. While their chemistry is undeniable, Niki is terrified of falling in love and having her heart stomped on once again. Swirling through the mesmerizing sights, delectable foods and traditions of this vibrant country, Niki cannot forgo this opportunity to reimagine her entire future.
All-Access: A Holiday Concert, 'It's a Wonderful Life,' and Christmas Ships

Gather your loved ones to celebrate an unforgettable holiday experience at the Welcome Home a Holiday Concert now through Dec. 26 in Issaquah. The concert features holiday classics including “This Christmas,” “Santa Baby,” among others. It's a Wonderful Life. The Renton Civic Theatre is bringing the...
Holiday fun coming to Willcox

WILLCOX — The holiday season is upon us and the city of Willcox has some big plans to celebrate that includes a couple of surprises, too. It all takes place on Saturday at Historic Railroad Park. The fun begins at 10 a.m. when the Craft Fair opens. Adrian Biniewski, the...
An Allegany Magazine Holiday: Innocence might actually be the foundation of faith … The flawless diamond that doesn’t hope for or seek a golden setting.

Innocence might actually be the foundation of faith …. The flawless diamond that doesn’t hope for or seek a golden setting. It will soon be holiday time again, thank goodness. The gifts, the carols, the menorahs, the food, the decorated tree, Umoja and Kuumba and all the rest. So many reasons to celebrate, to gather and to sing from our souls. We wait for it all year, plan and anticipate, and it slips by too quickly; our only solace is that it will come again – it isn’t a one-off.
