ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Changes in NFL COVID protocols only in effect for Week 15?

By Rory Parks
Pro Football Rumors
Pro Football Rumors
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Llc8I_0dR2gUHU00
A general overall view of the NFL Shield logo at midfield. Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

The NFL is continuing to modify its protocols in an effort to combat the COVID-19 outbreaks that have threatened to derail the final few weeks of the regular season.

On Thursday, the league issued a statement advising that it was requiring masking regardless of vaccination status, mandating remote or outdoor meetings, eliminating in-person meals and prohibiting outside visitors while on team travel.

However, per PFT, those additional protections will be removed after this weekend’s slate of games. Going forward, only teams with outbreaks will need to abide by those requirements.

That decision jibes with another modification, which is that fully vaccinated, asymptomatic players and staff will no longer be subject to weekly testing, via Mike Garafolo of the NFL Network. As Dr. Allen Sills noted, the healthcare industry is not routinely testing medical providers, and is instead testing in a more “targeted” fashion, via Tom Pelissero of the NFL Network.

Targeted testing for the NFL means that vaccinated individuals will be tested only if they are symptomatic. Unvaccinated individuals, meanwhile, will still be tested daily.

Even the Thursday statement that set forth what turned out to be temporarily enhanced protocols provided that a vaccinated and asymptomatic player will be eligible to return as soon as the day after one positive test (instead of having to test negative on back-to-back days). So the league has apparently decided that, at least during this period of rampant outbreaks, it doesn’t make sense to spend time and resources on players who have been vaccinated and who are not exhibiting any symptoms.

Interestingly, Pelissero reports that a majority of players want to do away with COVID-19 protocols entirely. In other words, they want to eliminate all testing and quarantine requirements and operate just as they did in 2019. While one can certainly understand those sentiments, Pelissero says that union leadership does not feel that way and actually is still pushing for daily testing.

It is also worth noting, as Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk writes, that players will not be required to get a booster shot in order to maintain “fully vaccinated” status. However, all other Tier 1 personnel — coaches, trainers, etc. — are required to get a booster by December 27. The same goes for Tier 2 personnel (GMs, football operations staffers, etc.).

Comments / 0

Related
Pro Football Rumors

Bills place wide receiver Cole Beasley on COVID-19 list

Cole Beasley was placed on the Bills’ Reserve/COVID-19 list on Tuesday according to a tweet from NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport. The slew of moves to and from the Reserve/COVID-19 list has been dizzying as the omicron variant makes its way through the league. What makes Beasley’s case significant is not only his impact as the second-leading receiver in Buffalo, but also his status as an unvaccinated player in the NFL.
NFL
Pro Football Rumors

Vikings move Pro Bowl RB Dalvin Cook to reserve/COVID-19 list

Another playoff contender may be without a key weapon in Week 16. The Vikings placed Dalvin Cook on their reserve/COVID-19 list Thursday. This will likely sideline the Pro Bowl running back for Sunday’s game against the Rams. Cook missing this game would point to Alexander Mattison starting in the backfield. The third-year Cook backup tested positive for the coronavirus last week but was activated Wednesday.
NFL
The Spun

Seahawks Announce New Decision On WR Tyler Lockett

The COVID-19 news out of the NFL has mostly been on the negative side for the past week, as the virus continues to affect the league and its players. But on Thursday afternoon, the Seattle Seahawks were able to receive a positive health update regarding wide receiver Tyler Lockett. According...
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mike Florio
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid#Nfl Network#American Football#The Nfl Network
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
NewsBreak
Sports
Pro Football Rumors

Bills LT Dion Dawkins tests positive for COVID-19

Bills left tackle Dion Dawkins has tested positive for COVID-19, head coach Sean McDermott tells WGR 550 (Twitter link via Albert Breer of The MMQB). Unless Dawkins can pass a follow-up test between now and Sunday, he’ll be held out of this week’s game against the Panthers. At...
NFL
Pro Football Rumors

Dolphins place Jaylen Waddle on COVID-19 list

The Dolphins have placed wide receiver Jaylen Waddle on the COVID-19 list. With just a few days to go until Sunday’s game against the Jets, it’s unlikely that Waddle will be cleared in time to play. Thanks to a five-game winning streak, the Dolphins are still clinging to...
NFL
Pro Football Rumors

Texans place WR Brandin Cooks on Reserve/COVID-19 list

On the cusp of his sixth 1,000-yard receiving season, Brandin Cooks may not be able to work towards the milestone again until next week. He landed on the Texans’ reserve/COVID-19 list Wednesday. The Texans also placed kicker Ka’imi Fairbairn and linebacker Eric Wilson on their coronavirus list. This trio...
NFL
Pro Football Rumors

Raiders safety Johnathan Abram to undergo season-ending shoulder surgery

Johnathan Abram‘s season has come to an end. The Raiders safety is set to undergo season-ending shoulder surgery on Thursday, per NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero. Up until Week 15, the 2019 first-round pick hadn’t missed a defensive snap for the Raiders in 2021. He was limited to “only” 80 percent of his team’s defensive snaps during Monday’s win over the Browns. Pelissero notes that Abram wanted to play through the injury, “but doctors advised him to shut it down” before the end of the season. The defensive back is expected to be fully healthy in time for the 2022 campaign.
NFL
CBS Pittsburgh

Steelers Add DE Isaiah Buggs, RB Anthony McFarland Jr. To Reserve/COVID-19 List

By: KDKA-TV News Staff PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – The Pittsburgh Steelers have placed two more players on the reserve/COVID-19 list. Defensive end Isaiah Buggs and running back Anthony McFarland Jr. were added to the list on Thursday, joining tackle Zach Banner and linebackers Marcus Allen and Devin Bush. We have placed OT Zach Banner and LB Marcus Allen on the Reserve/COVID-19 List. — Pittsburgh Steelers (@steelers) December 22, 2021 That makes five Steelers on the reserve/COVID-19 list in just a little over 24 hours. The team didn’t say if the players tested positive or were exposed. The Steelers take on the Kansas City Chiefs Sunday. Kansas City is currently dealing with its own COVID-19 outbreak: over a dozen players, including star offensive players Travis Kelce and Tyreek Hill, are on the reserve/COVID-19 list, ESPN reported. While the Chiefs have been hard hit by the virus, they’ve gone two days with no new positive COVID-19 tests, NFL insider Ian Rapoport said, citing a source. All clear again today for the #Chiefs, source said. https://t.co/YOA87FvUA2 — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) December 23, 2021
NFL
Pro Football Rumors

Pro Football Rumors

2K+
Followers
4K+
Post
765K+
Views
ABOUT

Pro Football Rumors is a clearinghouse for relevant, legitimate NFL rumors. The site focuses on free agent signings, trades, and the NFL draft.

 https://www.profootballrumors.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy