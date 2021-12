LAS VEGAS – Derrick Lewis isn’t patting himself on the back after raising the bar for most knockouts in UFC history. Lewis (26-8 MMA, 17-6 UFC) scored a UFC record 13th finish by strikes on Saturday when he slept Chris Daukaus (12-4 MMA, 4-1 UFC) in the opening round of the the UFC Fight Night 199 main event at the UFC Apex. “The Black Beast” has been a prime candidate to set the record for a few years now, and he finally has sole possession after snapping a tie with Vitor Belfort and Matt Brown.

UFC ・ 1 DAY AGO