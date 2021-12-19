ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado State

Colorado Weather: Dry Until Some Light Mountain Snow Returns In Time For Christmas

cbslocal.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDENVER (CBS4) – Sunday started off with a beautiful sunrise around much of Colorado. Laurie Talbott snapped this picture in Winter Park. We had just enough mid and high-level cloud cover to create some vivid colors. It will be dry all around the state today if you need...

denver.cbslocal.com

