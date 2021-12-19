ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Industry

UPDATE 1-EU secures extra 20 mln Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine doses for Q1 2022

By Reuters Staff
Reuters
Reuters
 2 days ago

(Adds background, more details from statement)

Dec 19 (Reuters) - The European Commission said on Sunday it had reached an agreement with BioNTech and Pfizer for an extra 20 million doses of their COVID-19 vaccine to be delivered to EU member states in the first quarter of 2022.

These doses come on top of an already scheduled 195 million doses from BioNTech-Pfizer, bringing the total number of deliveries in the first quarter to 215 million, a commission statement said.

The commission and member states have also exercised an option to order more than 200 million BioNTech-Pfizer COVID-19 doses adapted for the Omicron variant and expect delivery from the second quarter of 2022.

These doses would bring the total number of deliveries by BioNTech-Pfizer to 650 million doses during 2022, the commission statement said.

Governments across Europe are struggling to curb a sharp rise in COVID-19 infections caused by the rapid spread of the newly discovered Omicron coronavirus variant.

On Dec. 16, the European Commission had said that it has reached an agreement with Moderna to rush deliveries of the U.S. company’s COVID-19 vaccine to Germany and other European Union member states.

Comments / 0

Related
itechpost.com

Microchip Implant as COVID-19 Vaccine Tracker? It's Coming

A Swedish firm named Epicenter is currently promoting a microchip implant that aims to be a COVID-19 vaccine tracker. In addition, the said COVID-19 microchip implant costs as low as $100. Microchip Implant as COVID-19 Vaccine Tracker?. In a video posted by South China Morning Post, it showed a microchip...
ELECTRONICS
CNET

Biden vaccine mandate update is back: Which workers will need proof of COVID vaccination?

For the most up-to-date news and information about the coronavirus pandemic, visit the WHO and CDC websites. The temporarily stalled federal mandate for COVID-19 vaccines has returned to life. On Nov. 3, President Joe Biden announced a COVID-19 vaccine mandate that would apply to all private companies with 100 or more employees. On Nov. 30, a federal judge issued a temporary injunction on the vaccine mandate, blocking it a week before its initial start date of Dec. 6. Finally, last Friday, an appeals court reinstated the vaccine mandate, setting the start date for Jan. 6.
PHARMACEUTICALS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#European Union#Covid 19 Vaccine#Eu Member States#The European Commission#Biontech Pfizer#Omicron
Reuters

Omicron forces new restrictions, global call for booster shot

SYDNEY, Dec 22 (Reuters) - Singapore suspended quarantine-free travel and Australia renewed its vaccination push on Wednesday as surging cases of the Omicron coronavirus variant just days before Christmas forced authorities to impose new curbs and expedite booster shots. Governments globally have tightened social mobility restrictions and made urgent pleas...
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Pfizer
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Moderna
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
Place
Europe
NewsBreak
Public Health
Country
Germany
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
The Independent

Truss: We need quick progress but UK position unchanged over NI Protocol

Liz Truss wants talks with the EU over Irish trading arrangements to “pick up the pace” in the new year.The Foreign Secretary also insisted the UK’s position on the Northern Ireland Protocol has “not changed” following the departure of Lord Frost as Brexit minister.Her comments came after her first call with European Commission vice-president Maros Sefcovic since she took over responsibility for the UK’s future relationship with the EU.Lord Frost quit as a Brexit minister over the weekend, citing the “current direction of travel” of the Government as well as fears over “coercive” Covid measures for his decision.Statement on first...
ECONOMY
Reuters

China reports 77 new COVID-19 cases on Dec 21 vs 81 a day earlier

BEIJING, Dec 22 (Reuters) - China reported 77 new confirmed coronavirus cases for Dec. 21, down from 81 a day earlier, its health authority said on Wednesday. Of the new infections, 57 were locally transmitted, according to a statement by the National Health Commission, unchanged from a day earlier. Most of the new local cases were in the northwestern province of Shaanxi.
PUBLIC HEALTH
MarketWatch

European gas futures surge at least 15% as Russia blamed for withholding gas deliveries

Futures for U.K. and Dutch natural-gas contracts surged Tuesday, with strategists and analysts attributing the recent run-up in price to Russia. Reuters reported that natural-gas shipments to Germany, via the Yamal-Europe pipeline near Nesvizh, southwest of Minsk, was reversing its flow, with that coming as Russia has been accused of withholding gas deliveries to Europe, amid tensions tied to Ukraine and Moscow's chargess that it has faced delays getting approval for the Nord Stream 2 pipeline. A Kremlin spokesman was quoted as telling Reuters that there was no connection between the reversal of Yamal-Europe's flows and the political wrangling over Ukraine and Nord Stream 2. Prices for the U.K. natgas contract for January were up 15.5% on the ICE Futures Exchange, while the Dutch TTF gas futures were up 16.2%, at last check on Tuesday.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Reuters

Ericsson considering base station production in Russia -report

MOSCOW, Dec 22 (Reuters) - Sweden's Ericsson (ERICb.ST) is auditing a site in Russia's exclave region of Kaliningrad that it could use to build telecom base stations, the Kommersant daily reported on Wednesday, citing unnamed telecom industry sources. Russia has said it will extend telecoms operators' licences beyond 2023 for...
BUSINESS
omahanews.net

Fifth COVID-19 vaccine authorized in Europe as Omicron continues to surge

ROME, Dec. 21 (Xinhua) -- The European Medicines Agency (EMA) has added a fifth vaccine to its anti-COVID arsenal as the Omicron variant continued to spread across Europe. "EMA has recommended granting a conditional marketing authorization for Novavax's COVID-19 vaccine Nuvaxovid to prevent COVID-19 in people from 18 years of age," the agency announced on Monday.
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

How effective are the Pfizer, AstraZeneca and Moderna vaccines against Omicron?

The Omicron variant of Covid-19 has begun to spread widely in the UK, with Boris Johnson warning of a “tidal wave” of infections hitting these shores if the public do not observe social restrictions and get their vaccine booster jabs as a matter of urgency.The UK has recorded 12 deaths from the new variant so far and 37,101 confirmed cases, prompting fears that further measures could be imposed in the final days leading up to Christmas, dashing the festive plans of millions.London mayor Sadiq Khan has declared a major incident over the extent of the Omicron outbreak in the...
INDUSTRY
BBC

Covid-19: Israel could become the first country to give four vaccine doses

Israel says it plans to become the first country to roll out a fourth dose of the Covid-19 vaccine as the country prepares for a wave of infections driven by the new Omicron variant. Israel's pandemic experts have recommended a fourth booster for the over-60s and health workers. PM Naftali...
WORLD
Reuters

Factbox-Latest on the worldwide spread of the coronavirus

(Reuters) - Singapore suspended quarantine-free travel and Australia renewed its vaccination push as surging cases of the Omicron coronavirus variant just days before Christmas forced authorities to impose new curbs and expedite booster shots. DEATHS AND INFECTIONS. AMERICAS. * U.S. President Joe Biden announced more federal vaccination and testing sites...
WORLD
Reuters

Reuters

253K+
Followers
257K+
Post
120M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy