Capitol Report: DOT hosting contest to help name four plow trucks

WTNH.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the article(WTNH) – The Mister Plow Episode may be one of the greatest in...

www.wtnh.com

KNOX News Radio

NDDOT announces ‘Name-a-Plow’ winners

Winning entries have been announced in the North Dakota D-O-T’s first “Name a Snowplow” contest. The public submitted 856 names for a snowplow in each of the state’s eight D-O-T districts. D-O-T Director Bill Panos says submissions from each district were narrowed to five names with...
POLITICS
WMUR.com

NH DOT actively recruiting commercial drivers for snow plowing, other tasks

MANCHESTER, N.H. — With winter rolling in, snowplow drivers will be in high demand. But a nationwide shortage of commercial drivers could mean issues for some communities. Earlier this month, Gov. Chris Sununu announced a $4.5 million investment to help create more commercial driver’s license testing sites and make the application process easier.
TRAFFIC
lynnwoodtoday.com

Reminder: Help the City of Lynnwood name its snow plow

This Friday, Dec. 24 is the deadline to submit your name suggestions for the City of Lynnwood snow plow that services Lynnwood roads during snowy and icy conditions. Once all submissions have been received and reviewed, the top names will be shared for a final vote. The snow plow (shown...
LYNNWOOD, WA
State
Connecticut State
Akron Leader Publications

Green High School wins ODOT Paint-The-Plow Contest

GREATER AKRON — Green High School came in first place after receiving the most votes in The Ohio Department of Transportation (ODOT) District 4 Paint-The-Plow contest. The winning plow design from Green, which received over 1,600 votes, is shown above. Students from 29 schools in Summit, Ashtabula, Mahoning, Portage,...
GREEN, OH
Bismarck Tribune

State names winners in Name-A-Plow Contest, including 'Darth Blader'

The Force will be with at least one snowplow in the Bismarck area this winter. "Darth Blader" -- a reference to "Star Wars" villain Darth Vader -- was the winning entry for the Bismarck District in the state Department of Transportation's Name-a-Plow contest. DOT invited people to submit name ideas...
BISMARCK, ND

