‘The Witcher’s Mimî M. Khayisa Explains Why Fringilla and Yennefer’s Relationship Is More Complex Than It Seems

Photo: Netflix

When you’re talking about a fantasy saga as dense and ambitious as The Witcher, it’s hard to stand out. Yet that’s exactly what Mimî M. Khayisa‘s Fringilla does time and time again. The sorceress serves as a grounding counterbalance to Yennefer (Anya Chalotra), another powerful chaos wielder who’s pulled from neutrality to fight for what she believes.

“I think, actually, that Fringilla really respects Yennefer, and there’s a lot in Yennefer that I think Fringilla wants,” Khayisa told Decider. “That’s the thing that she can’t deal with, that’s what I genuinely believe.”

“When [Yennefer] leaves again and they’re not together, she’s influenced by the time they spent together. You kind of get to see that this season, what she’s taken from that relationship,” Khayisa said.

As sad as this rift is, there’s a chance it may one day be repaired. In the game The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt, Fringilla comes to be part of the Lodge of Sorceresses, an alliance that forms in the wake of the Brotherhood of Sorcerers. Eventually, Yennefer and even Ciri come to be members of this elite group. So if you can’t get enough of Khayisa’s electrifying and morally complex Fringilla, don’t worry. There’s a good chance you’ll be seeing more of her in seasons to come.