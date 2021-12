Idahoans love their firearms. The Gem State reliably ranks as one of the top states for gun rights in the country. It wasn't always that way, but thanks to the diligent work of activists and legislators strengthened the Second Amendment in Idaho. However, have you ever wondered what city in Idaho is the most Second Amendment friendly? If a poll were taken based on freedoms or rights, Star, Idaho would win that title without any close competition.

