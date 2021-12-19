ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Thomas More Men Win at Pikeville, Women Pick Up Victory in Hawaii

Cover picture for the articleThomas More men's basketball picked up a win on the road at Pikeville Saturday, 81-70. The #13-ranked Saints are now 10-2 on the season and 5-1 in the Mid-South Conference. Noah Pack led the...

