Read Manchin's statement announcing opposition to Build Back Better

Sen. Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.) announced on Sunday that he will not vote for President Biden ’s climate and social spending bill, essentially killing the White House's top legislative priority.

"For five and a half months, I have worked as diligently as possible meeting with President Biden, Majority Leader Schumer, Speaker Pelosi and my colleagues on every end of the political spectrum to determine the best path forward despite my serious reservations. I have made my concerns clear through public statements, op-eds and private conversations. My concerns have only increased as the pandemic surges on, inflation rises and geopolitical uncertainty increases around the world," he said in a statement.

"I have always said, 'If I can’t go back home and explain it, I can’t vote for it.' Despite my best efforts, I cannot explain the sweeping Build Back Better Act in West Virginia and I cannot vote to move forward on this mammoth piece of legislation," Manchin added.