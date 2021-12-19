Public Health holds vaccine clinic for kids over holidays
DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Public Health – Dayton and Montgomery County announced two COVID-19 vaccination clinics for children the week before Christmas
All appointments are free to attend, Public Health said, and the times were specifically designed to be when children are not in school for the holidays.
The clinics are meant for children between the ages of 5-11, however, families with eligible kids can be vaccinated all at once, provided they register individually Public Health said. Everyone who receives their first dose will also be eligible for a $100 gift card.
The two clinics are as follows:
Monday, Dec. 20
8:00 am – 12:00 pm
Northwest Rec Center
1600 Princeton Drive
Tuesday, Dec. 21
1:00 pm – 5:00 pm
SugarCreek Packing
900 N. Gettysburg
All clinics are by appointment only. To register yourself or your child for a vaccination appointment, click here .
