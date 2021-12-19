Expert Picks: The Best Whiskey Gifts

This is Huntin’ Land, the podcast for landowners and land hunters. If you like to stay up to date on hunting tactics, land management, land values, and land market dynamics, this is the podcast for you. With bow season already started, if you haven’t been practicing with your bow by now, you’ve got a lot to do to be ready to hunt. If this is you, or you have another reason you can’t use a bow and arrow, where it’s legal, you can get in the game quickly with a crossbow. Duck season is upon us. So, on this episode, Joe and guest co-host Butch Thierry of the Alabama Saltwater Fishing Report will be talking with Kenley Silhacek with Hammer Calls about not just picking the best duck call but also some pro tips on using one. From beginner to duck hunting expert, this show has got something for everyone. Enjoy the show!

