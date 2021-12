The omicron variant is now the dominant variant in the U.S. The CDC says it accounts for about three-quarters of all new infections. And with many Americans traveling to and attending holiday gatherings, hospitals are bracing for another winter surge. President Biden today is announcing yet another strategy to fight the pandemic. And in a moment, we will hear from the U.S. surgeon general about that. First, let's turn to NPR health correspondent Rob Stein, who has been talking to public health experts about what they hope to hear from the president. Good morning, Rob.

U.S. POLITICS ・ 22 HOURS AGO