For the past two years, Juno, a German short-haired pointer, has been a key member of a search and rescue team helping to find missing people across Norfolk.But now, Juno’s owner, Ian Danks, is appealing for the public’s help in finding her.The five-and-a-half year old trained search and rescue animal went missing near Norwich on 21 December, and Mr Danks fears his treasured family pet may have even been stolen.Mr Danks had been walking Juno with his family in Fritton Wood at around 10am when she darted ahead.The dog then entered an area of the woods Mr Dank said was...

PETS ・ 20 HOURS AGO