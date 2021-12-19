ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

Sanders: Let Manchin vote no on Build Back Better 'in front of the whole world'

The Hill
The Hill
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1vUL33_0dR2d85M00

Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) expressed his frustration with Sen. Joe Manchin after the West Virginia Democrat said Sunday he would not vote for President Biden 's social spending package.

“I think he's gonna have a lot of explaining to do to the people of West Virginia,” Sanders told CNN’s Jake Tapper on “State of the Union.”

Sanders alleged that Manchin “doesn’t have the guts to stand up to powerful special interests.” The Vermont Democrat said he still wanted the Senate to take a vote on the bill regardless of where Manchin stands.

“We've been dealing with Mr. Manchin for month after month after month. But if he doesn't have the courage to do the right thing for the working families of West Virginia and America, let him vote no in front of the whole world,” he added.

During an interview on “Fox News Sunday,” Manchin finally gave a decisive answer on where he stands on the bill after months of wrangling among lawmakers to get his crucial vote in a Senate that is split 50-50.

"I cannot vote to continue with this piece of legislation. I just can't. I tried everything humanly possible. I can't get there," Manchin told guest host Bret Baier.

Given Manchin’s decision to vote against the Build Back Better bill and his opposition to eliminating the filibuster, Tapper on CNN asked Sanders if President Biden’s agenda was dead. Sanders instead emphasized that Democrats had to focus on passing voting rights legislation, saying that “what is terribly important is that we pass the voting rights bill.”

Manchin's lack of support of the Build Back Better bill will likely jeopardize Democrats’ plan to pass the legislation through reconciliation, which requires 50 votes.

Comments / 3

Related
WTRF- 7News

West Virginia Senator persuaded by Republicans to join party

WASHINGTON (AP) — Mitch McConnell is done with subtleties. The Senate Republican leader is putting his party’s courtship of Joe Manchin on full public display after the West Virginia Democrat’s fractious split with the White House over the president’s big social and environmental spending package. McConnell says Manchin “feels like a man alone” and if he were […]
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Vermont State
State
West Virginia State
Fox News

How Democrats can actually pass Build Back Better in 2022

With 10 surprise words uttered on "Fox News Sunday," Sen. Joe Manchin became both the target of deflating ire from his Democrat colleagues and a singular example of party-bucking courage to his Republican friends across the aisle. Responding to a question from Bret Baier about the Build Back Better Act,...
CONGRESS & COURTS
CBS News

Why many House Democrats are retiring or moving on before the next election

Just this week, three House Democrats announced they won't seek reelection in 2022: New Jersey's Albio Sires, Florida's Stephanie Murphy and California's Lucille Roybal-Allard. That makes 23 House Democrats who have announced they're retiring or running for another office next year, as the party braces for the possible loss of its already slim majority in the House in next year's midterm elections.
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bret Baier
Person
Jake Tapper
Person
Joe Manchin
Person
Bernie Sanders
IN THIS ARTICLE
#State Of West Virginia#Voting Rights#Cnn#Senate#Democrats
Washington Examiner

Joy Reid's cheap shot at red states ignores blue state woes

MSNBC’s Joy Reid wants to talk about how residents of West Virginia and Kentucky are poor but their senators are rich. Perhaps this would be a good time to reevaluate the liberal policies that she holds so dear. Obviously upset by West Virginia Democratic Sen. Joe Manchin tanking President...
CONGRESS & COURTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
The Conversation U.S.

Manchin takes aim at Build Back Better, but his real focus is on West Virginia

Joe Manchin isn’t averse to taking a shotgun to policy he dislikes. In 2018, the senator starred in a political ad in which he explains how a lawsuit to repeal the Affordable Care Act – something his opponent, state attorney general Patrick Morrisey, was at the time trying to do – would strip health care from numerous West Virginians. Manchin then takes out a shotgun and unloads on the Morrissey lawsuit. The ad, titled “Dead Wrong,” simultaneously displays Manchin’s support for a popular program while signaling a pro-gun stance. It is also instructive for understanding the political challenge that Manchin faces over the...
INCOME TAX
The Hill

The Hill

421K+
Followers
51K+
Post
310M+
Views
ABOUT

The Hill is a top US political website, read by the White House and more lawmakers than any other site -- vital for policy, politics and election campaigns.

 https://thehill.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy