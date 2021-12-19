ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sanders says there should be vote on Build Back Better despite Manchin rejection

By Syndicated Content
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWASHINGTON (Reuters) – Senator Bernie Sanders said in a CNN interview on...

wchstv.com

West Virginians react to Manchin's opposition to Build Back Better

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., is at the center of political attention after voicing his opposition to the Biden administration's Build Back Better plan. The Build Back Better Act has many provisions, including free preschool for 3- and 4-year-olds, up to a $3,600 per family...
Fox News

Ted Cruz warns Dem nastiness towards Manchin could backfire: 'We would welcome him' into the Republican Party

Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, hailed his Democratic colleague Joe Manchin, W. Va., following his shocking declaration he could not support Build Back Better. "I think Joe's decision was the right decision. I think it's a really big deal," Cruz told Fox News on Monday at Turning Point USA's AmericaFest in Phoenix. "The Build Back Broke Bill was a disaster. It was a train wreck. It was Bernie Sanders' socialist budget. It was trillions in new spending, trillions in new debt, trillions in new taxes, it would have driven inflation through the roof. We've already got inflation exploding across the country. And it was reckless and irresponsible. And you know what, the people of West Virginia don't want it. Manchin did the right thing. He actually represented the men and women of his state."
Joe Manchin
Rolling Stone

‘A Farce’: AOC Doesn’t Buy Manchin’s Excuses for Killing Build Back Better

After Sen. Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.) publicly pulled his support for Biden’s social spending package, Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.) called his excuses “a farce” but laid the blame for Build Back Better’s failure squarely at the feet of Democratic leadership. During an appearance on Morning Joe the day after Manchin told Fox News he “is a no on this legislation,” Ocasio-Cortez pointed out that this is the outcome that progressives predicted. The progressive caucus warned that Build Back Better would likely fail unless it was coupled with the bipartisan infrastructure bill, which Manchin supported. Included in the proposed social spending bill were measures...
