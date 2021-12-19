Threat of Omicron looms over Christmas holidays in Europe, U.S
LONDON (Reuters) – The Netherlands went into lockdown on Sunday and the possibility of more COVID-19 restrictions over the Christmas and New Year period loomed over several European countries as the Omicron coronavirus variant spreads quickly. In the United States, White House medical adviser Anthony Fauci urged https://www.reuters.com/world/us/covid-omicron-variant-raging-through-world-traveling-increases-risk-fauci-2021-12-19...943jackfm.com
Comments / 0