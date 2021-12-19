ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
SEI Declares Dividend of $0.40 per Share

By MyChesCo
MyChesCo
MyChesCo
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

OAKS, PA — The Board of Directors of SEI Investments Company (NASDAQ: SEIC) recently declared a regular semi-annual dividend of $0.40 (forty cents) per share. The cash...

