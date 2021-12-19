SEI Declares Dividend of $0.40 per Share

WILMINGTON, DE — The Board of Directors of Navient Corporation (Nasdaq: NAVI) this week adopted a shareholder rights plan and declared a dividend distribution of one preferred share purchase right on each outstanding share of Navient common stock. The Rights Plan is designed to protect shareholder interests by reducing the likelihood that any person or group would gain control of Navient through the open-market accumulation of the Company’s shares without appropriately compensating Navient’s shareholders for control. In adopting the Rights Plan, the Board noted, in particular, the recent stock activity and the accumulation of a substantial economic position in the Company by entities associated with Sherborne Investors Management LP.

CHESTER COUNTY, PA ・ 7 HOURS AGO