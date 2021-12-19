‘1883’ Season Premiere: Watch The First Episode Of The New Yellowstone Prequel HERE

If you were thinking you need to subscribe to Paramount+ to watch the first episode of the new Yellowstone prequel, 1883, guess again.

You can watch it right HERE.

Starring Sam Elliott and country music’s own power couple Tim McGraw and Faith Hill, 1883 is the story of how the Duttons came to settle in Montana, making their way from Texas across the treacherous Great Plains to settle on the modern day Dutton Ranch property.

Tim and Faith are set to play James and Margaret Dutton, the patriarch and matriarch of the Dutton family, while Elliott will take on the role of Shea Brennan, the hardnosed cowboy tasked with leading the expedition.

Billy Bob Thornton, Isabel May and LaMonica Garrett are as set to star in the show, as well as Audie Rick, Marc Rissmann, Eric Nelsen and James Landry Hébert.

Additional cast members includes Dawn Olivieri, Emma Malouff, Alex Fine, Gratiela Brancusi, Anna Fiamora, Nichole Galicia, Stephanie Nur (Four Women and a Funeral), Amanda Jaros, Noah Le Gros, and Martin Sensmeier.

And according to an interview with Entertainment Weekly, Sam Elliott’s character kicks off the show in the wake of tragedy:

“It haunts him throughout, along with the responsibility of moving these emigrants north.”

And while it’s technically a prequel for Yellowstone, Elliott says it pulls its own weight.

“They just pump so much life into this.

You can call this a spin-off or a prequel to ‘Yellowstone’ or whatever you want, but for my money, it stands on its own.”

The first two episode of 1883 are now streaming on Paramount+, however the first episode will also air after Yellowstone tonight, on Paramount Network.

But… you can watch it right here.

So without further ado, here’s the Yellowstone 1883 season premiere:

And after you watch the first episode, you can go behind the scenes with the cast and crew: