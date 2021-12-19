What to Watch on TV: Claws, Yearly Departed, Encanto

If you want to watch the Netflix shows everyone is talking about, the best place to start is the Netflix Top 10 TV Shows list, which tells you which shows are the most watched on the platform. The No. 1 show on the Netflix Top 10 List of TV Shows on Friday, Dec. 10 is Money Heist, the hit Spanish crime drama that released its final episodes last week and has been dominating the chart since. Lost in Space, the sci-fi adventure series, is at No. 2. The very long Colombian telenovela The Queen of Flow is at No. 3. Cocomelon, the mega-popular little kids' show that's usually in the Top 10, is unusually high at No. 4. And True Story, Kevin Hart's crime drama limited series, is down to No. 5. And let's pour one out for Cowboy Bebop, which was canceled on Thursday despite being in the Top 10 shows as recently as Wednesday.

TV SERIES ・ 14 DAYS AGO