TV Series

What to Watch on TV: Claws, Yearly Departed, Encanto

By Brianna Martinez
Tell-Tale TV
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWelcome to a new week and another round of What to Watch on TV for the week of December 19th! We’ll be sharing our picks for what to watch this week, from marathons to big guest spots, and significant episodes of TV to look forward to during the...

telltaletv.com

The Oregonian

‘1883′ premieres; ‘The Sound of Music’; ‘Christmas Takes Flight’; ‘Claws’: TV This Week

“The Sound of Music”: The annual airing of the musical favorite, which stars Julie Andrews, Christopher Plummer and a plethora of cute kids. (7 p.m. Sunday, ABC) “Christmas Takes Flight”: Katie Lowes and Evan Williams star in another CBS Christmas TV movie, this one about a pilot (Lowes) who comes into conflict with a Scrooge-y CEO who threatens the airline’s holiday charity event. (8 p.m. Sunday, CBS; stream on Paramount+ and fubo TV)
Meryl Streep
Mackenzie Astin
Alessia Cara
Variety

‘Saturday Night Live’ Head Writer Anna Drezen Exits to Steer Freeform Animated Comedy

Anna Drezen is exiting her role as one of four head writers for “Saturday Night Live” in order to focus on her Freefrom animated comedy series “Praise Petey.” Drezen disclosed her decision Thursday in an Instagram post that featured a collection of photos from her time working on the NBC mainstay. “Bye SNL! I am leaving the show to focus on my show at Freeform. Was going to post a joke but I don’t do those anymore,” she wrote.” View this post on Instagram A post shared by Anna Drezen (@annadrezen) Drezen has been on a roll as a writer-producer on the...
Pittsburgh Post-Gazette

TV picks: What you'll want to watch on television this week

This 1965 classic about Charlie Brown searching for the true meaning of Christmas used to be on all the time. Then Apple TV+ got ahold of this holiday favorite and shared it only with its streaming subscribers. Luckily, it will run once on PBS stations. (7:30 p.m. Sunday, WQED) Other...
Tell-Tale TV

Shelby’s Top 10 TV Shows of 2021

This year is not dissimilar from the last in that plenty of us turned to the small screen for comfort. For some of us, that means revisiting old favorites. For others, that means jumping into new shows that introduce us to characters to fall in love with and new worlds to escape into when we need it most.
NJ.com

How do I watch ‘Encanto’ on Disney Plus?

“Encanto,” the latest offering from Pixar studios, will be added to Disney Plus’ streaming library on Dec. 24. Since its launch, the film has been a source of confusion for many interested in watching the movie. Questions about whether there’s a fee, and a few other aspects of the film’s presence on Disney Plus, have become some of the most popular search trends on Google.
Tell-Tale TV

Charles’ Top 10 TV Shows of 2021

2021 has been one wild trip. Kim Kardashian filed for divorce, Larry King passed away, and William Shatner went into space for real this time. These are all crazy events in and of themselves, but they don’t even skim the surface of what has happened on our favorite television shows.
arcamax.com

What to watch (and skip) on TV this weekend

Brian Wilson doesn't play with the Beach Boys anymore, which makes seeing them a little like ordering surf and turf without the steak or lobster. His contributions to popular music are well represented in this highly personal documentary, much of which consists of Wilson tooling around Los Angeles with journalist Jason Fine, reminiscing about a legendary career. There's also a remarkable moment when Wilson hears his late brother's solo album for the first time. Bruce Springsteen, Linda Perry and Elton John are among those paying their respects. If you want an even deeper dive, seek out 1995's "I Just Wasn't Made for These Times." Both available on demand.
Tell-Tale TV

Landscapers Review: Episode 3 (Season 1 Episode 3)

A moment in the spotlight looks much better in the movies than in reality. On Landscapers Season 1 Episode 3, “Episode 3,” Chris begins to learn that lesson the hard way. If Episode 2 is all about understanding Susan, Episode 3 gives Chris his turn. In flashbacks crosscut with the interrogation, we see what his life with Susan and her manipulative parents is really like.
Tell-Tale TV

And Just Like That Review: Some of My Best Friends (Season 1 Episode 4)

There is something oddly comforting about watching everyone on And Just Like That Season 1 Episode 4, “Some of My Best Friends,” get coffee in the morning. So, the first 12 minutes of the episode are the best by far. The ladies also have Chloe to thank for this rating being as high as it is.
Tell-Tale TV

Alicia’s Top 10 TV Shows of 2021

2021 witnessed the return of television in significant ways, with Marvel Studios taking a swing at limited series and new comedies stepping up to fill the void NBC’s sitcom slate left behind. From iconic superheroes like Kate Bishop debuting onscreen to comedies that combine petty scabbles and paranormal antics,...
Tell-Tale TV

Dynasty Review: Let’s Start Over Again and That Holiday Spirit (Season 5 Episode 1 and 2)

Christmas time calls for some merry memories on Dynasty Season 5 Episode 1, “Let’s Start Over Again,” and Episode 2, “That Holiday Spirit.”. In true Dynasty fashion, the series serves up holiday cheer while keeping the drama alive and well. Fallon deals with the lasting effects of being shot, Alexis and Amanda work together to uncover the truth, Dominque gets her life back, and Cristal gets a doppelganger.
The Ringer

2021 Was the Year Binge-Watching Took a Back Seat to Weekly TV

2020, one could argue, was the year of the binge. The practice of platforms releasing entire seasons of television at once, and audiences consuming them in hours-long bursts, was almost a decade old by the time the pandemic struck. But with the onset of lockdown, the average subscriber had more time than ever to watch TV—and in the absence of dining out or travel, often more disposable income, too.
Variety

Oscars Predictions: Best Supporting Actor – Can Bradley Cooper Become the Fifth Winner With Less Than 10 Minutes of Screen Time?

Variety's Awards Circuit is home to the official predictions for the upcoming Oscars and Emmys ceremonies from film awards editor Clayton Davis. Following history, buzz, news, reviews and sources, the Oscar and Emmy predictions are updated regularly with the current year's list of contenders in all categories. Variety's Awards Circuit Prediction schedule consists of four phases, running all year long: Draft, Pre-Season, Regular Season and Post Season. The eligibility calendar and dates of awards will determine how long each phase lasts and is subject to change. To see all the latest predictions, of all the categories, in one place, visit THE...
TVGuide.com

What to Watch on Netflix Top 10 TV Show Rankings on December 10

If you want to watch the Netflix shows everyone is talking about, the best place to start is the Netflix Top 10 TV Shows list, which tells you which shows are the most watched on the platform. The No. 1 show on the Netflix Top 10 List of TV Shows on Friday, Dec. 10 is Money Heist, the hit Spanish crime drama that released its final episodes last week and has been dominating the chart since. Lost in Space, the sci-fi adventure series, is at No. 2. The very long Colombian telenovela The Queen of Flow is at No. 3. Cocomelon, the mega-popular little kids' show that's usually in the Top 10, is unusually high at No. 4. And True Story, Kevin Hart's crime drama limited series, is down to No. 5. And let's pour one out for Cowboy Bebop, which was canceled on Thursday despite being in the Top 10 shows as recently as Wednesday.
digitalspy.com

How to watch Encanto online at home

There's a brand-new arrival on Disney+ just in time for the holidays, as the magical Encanto is available to watch now for all subscribers. Encanto is Disney's latest film and was only released in cinemas last month – so making it available just in time for Christmas is a great treat if you and your family are looking for something new to watch over the holidays.
MOVIES

