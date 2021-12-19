ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks

Best Stocks To Buy For 2022? 4 Tech Stocks To Know

By Joe Samuel
stockmarket.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDo You Have These Tech Stocks On Your 2022 Watchlist?. Tech stocks have been a popular theme among investors in the stock market over the past few years. Now, the Federal Reserve recently announced that it would accelerate the taper of its bond purchases and forecast as many as three interest...

stockmarket.com

Comments / 0

Related
stockmarket.com

Good Stocks To Buy Right Now? 4 Vaccine Stocks To Check Out

Vaccine stocks have been making waves in the stock market over the past two years. As the world adapts to the new normal, vaccine stocks have seen some correction this year. However, the new Omicron variant has reminded us again that the threat is not over. The number of cases around the world is rising again and this has brought the limelight back to the pharmaceutical companies that are responsible for developing coronavirus vaccines. Fortunately, a new study from Denmark has found that boosters of mRNA origin significantly increase protection against the Omicron variant. Moderna and BioNTech (NASDAQ: BNTX) are among the companies developing mRNA vaccines.
INDUSTRY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Technology Stocks#Cloud Computing#Stock#Oracle Cloud#The Federal Reserve#Bloomberg#Apple#Aapl#Broadcom#Avgo#Swks#Orcl#Microsoft Corporation#Msft#Ibm#Tencent Holdings Ltd#Tcehy
Motley Fool

2 Top Stocks to Buy for the New Year

Meta Platforms is growing both its top and bottom lines at a rapid clip. The Facebook parent's stock currently trades at a bargain valuation with a low price-to-earnings ratio relative to its earnings growth potential. Even as its business grows nicely, Tractor Supply pays a meaningful dividend and is repurchasing...
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
HSBC
NewsBreak
NYSE
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
Tech Stocks
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Nasdaq
NewsBreak
Stock Market
NewsBreak
Markets
stockmarket.com

Top Stocks To Buy For 2022? 4 Cloud Computing Stocks To Watch

Top Cloud Computing Stocks For Your Watchlist List Today. Over the past decade, we have seen the rise of many industries in the stock market. Certainly, cloud computing stocks are among the ones that have caught the attention of many investors. In today’s world, everything is transitioning to the cloud. Whether its software, services, or even operating systems, organizations around the globe are recognizing the need for cloud migration. After all, cloud computing offers almost a hundred percent uptime as servers and data centers are managed by the cloud service provider. Well, this also means that there is a lesser need for users to manage the infrastructure on their own. Not to mention, it is more easily scalable. For instance, the cloud can increase processing and resources as needed.
STOCKS
stockmarket.com

Which Metaverse Stocks To Buy In 2022? 5 For Your Watchlist

What Is The Metaverse & Why Are Investors Excited?. There’s nothing buzzier than the metaverse in the stock market today. The metaverse, for those unfamiliar, is the concept of an always present virtual reality (VR) where users can meet virtually to play games, communicate and even collaborate on work projects. For many years, the virtual reality space has long been part of sci-fi novels and movies. And thanks to advancement in VR technology and computing power, that fiction is slowly becoming reality.
STOCKS
MarketWatch

Microsoft Corp. stock outperforms competitors on strong trading day

Shares of Microsoft Corp. (MSFT) advanced 1.81% to $333.20 Wednesday, on what proved to be an all-around positive trading session for the stock market, with the S&P 500 Index (SPX) rising 1.02% to 4,696.56 and the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) rising 0.74% to 35,753.89. This was the stock's second consecutive day of gains. Microsoft Corp. closed $16.47 short of its 52-week high ($349.67), which the company reached on November 22nd.
STOCKS

Comments / 0

Community Policy