Grand Canyon Mule Trip to Phantom Ranch

Effective: 2021-12-14 14:00:00 MST Expires: 2021-12-15 08:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Grand Canyon Country; Marble and Glen Canyons; Northern Gila County; Oak Creek and Sycamore Canyons; Yavapai County Valleys and Basins WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 8 AM MST WEDNESDAY * WHAT...South winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph expected. * WHERE...Including the cities of Page, Lees Ferry, Grand Canyon Village, Supai, North Rim, Payson, Strawberry, Young, Cottonwood, Camp Verde, Cordes Junction, Bagdad, and Sedona. * WHEN...From 2 PM this afternoon to 8 AM MST Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. In addition, winds this strong can make driving difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Blowing snow above 6000 feet is likely from Tuesday evening into early Wednesday morning. These conditions will result in periods of significantly reduced visibility on roads in this time period.
