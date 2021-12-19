Grand Canyon Mule Trip to Phantom Ranch

DENVER(CBS)- Our current weather pattern is bringing in a one, two punch for heavy mountain snow into Colorado. The big player is an “Atmospheric River” of moisture caught in the jet stream rolling under a large Pacific trough of low pressure. This flow is rolling right over Hawaii straight into California. When this happens it is also sometimes referred to as the “Pineapple Express”! This can bring tons of moisture into our state. That alone would be enough for heavy snow. But, this river is also, teaming up with an Alaskan storm that has been dropping south along the west coast. Hence,...

DENVER, CO ・ 1 DAY AGO