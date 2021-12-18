(Elk Horn) In an effort to retain employees, the Exira-EHK School District is handing out pay increases. With rising competition from other potential employers, Superintendent Trevor Miller says all classified staff will receive a $1.00 per hour raise. “Our para’s, our nutrition staff, our bus drivers on routes, our custodians will all receive a dollar raise for 2nd semester. We looked at where we are at for competitiveness with the shortage and the hard work they are doing we had a dollar raise for the classified staff to show our appreciation.”
Comments / 0