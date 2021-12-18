KEARNEY, Neb. (KSNB) - The Kearney Public School Board has approved a substantial increase in wages for Classified Staff during its meeting on Monday. “Our classified staff is essential to the normal operations of our school system. Our board took a large step to demonstrate their value and importance of their work. This wage increase will help KPS retain our current staff and recruit the best available employees out there,” said Kent Edwards, KPS Superintendent. “Working for a school system is a great opportunity to make a difference and now we can better compensate those who work with our students and staff.”

KEARNEY, NE ・ 11 DAYS AGO