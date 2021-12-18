ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boa

KSNB Local4

KPS increases salary range for Classified Staff

KEARNEY, Neb. (KSNB) - The Kearney Public School Board has approved a substantial increase in wages for Classified Staff during its meeting on Monday. “Our classified staff is essential to the normal operations of our school system. Our board took a large step to demonstrate their value and importance of their work. This wage increase will help KPS retain our current staff and recruit the best available employees out there,” said Kent Edwards, KPS Superintendent. “Working for a school system is a great opportunity to make a difference and now we can better compensate those who work with our students and staff.”
KEARNEY, NE
Western Iowa Today

Exira-EHK School Board approves raises for classified staff

(Elk Horn) In an effort to retain employees, the Exira-EHK School District is handing out pay increases. With rising competition from other potential employers, Superintendent Trevor Miller says all classified staff will receive a $1.00 per hour raise. “Our para’s, our nutrition staff, our bus drivers on routes, our custodians will all receive a dollar raise for 2nd semester. We looked at where we are at for competitiveness with the shortage and the hard work they are doing we had a dollar raise for the classified staff to show our appreciation.”
ELK HORN, IA
bernewitness.com

Classified raises, TAG policy approved at South Adams

This year’s Teacher Appreciation Grant (TAG) allocation was received Dec. 6 and the distribution was approved during last Tuesday’s school board meeting. The total amount awarded this year for South Adams was $46,456.62. A proportionate share.
EDUCATION
The Paso Robles Press

PRJUSD Implements Minimum Wage Plan for Over 200 Classified Staff Members

PASO ROBLES – California’s minimum wage will increase on January 1, 2022, to $15 per hour for employers with 26 or more employees and $14 for employers with 25 or fewer employees. In 2016, California became the first state in the nation to commit to raising the minimum wage to $15 per hour statewide by 2022 for large businesses, and by 2023 for small businesses. State law requires that most California workers be paid the minimum wage.
PASO ROBLES, CA

