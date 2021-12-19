Ogden firefighter suing the city over medical cannabis policy
SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – An Odgen City firefighter is fighting to get reinstated and for back pay after being suspended for refusing to give up his medical cannabis card.
Salt Lake Tribune Columnist Robert Gehrke joins us this week on Inside Utah Politics to discuss the case and more.
