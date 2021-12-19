ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ogden firefighter suing the city over medical cannabis policy

By Glen Mills
 5 days ago

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – An Odgen City firefighter is fighting to get reinstated and for back pay after being suspended for refusing to give up his medical cannabis card.

Salt Lake Tribune Columnist Robert Gehrke joins us this week on Inside Utah Politics to discuss the case and more.

Andrea Vandehei
5d ago

of all people to be concerned about... first responders save lives, yet some uneducated individual thinks that being under a doctor's care and helping this life saver function without being on your typical oxycodone, or other codine med. From one med professional to another I am all for medical cannibis , and pray you win this ridiculous case!!! Thank you for your service.....

Richard Sandoval
5d ago

it's legal in the state of Utah to use Medical Marijuana,firing somebody because you don't agree with that policy is wrong,that's not your position,and to enforce illegal behavior on other people,that's a law suit in My book

