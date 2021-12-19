The IUP Panel on Olympic boycotts, tax cuts and January 6th latest

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Representative Chris Stewart, (R) Utah is calling for a full boycott of the Winter Games in China.

He says the president’s diplomatic boycott doesn’t go far enough. Representative Andrew Stoddard, (D) Sandy, and former Speaker of the House Greg Hughes debate the issue as part of this week’s Inside Utah Politics Panel discussion.

They also weigh in on tax cuts and the latest developments on the January 6 th Capitol riot.

