ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Salt Lake City, UT

The IUP Panel on Olympic boycotts, tax cuts and January 6th latest

By Glen Mills
ABC4
ABC4
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1HDSA9_0dR2ZPyE00

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Representative Chris Stewart, (R) Utah is calling for a full boycott of the Winter Games in China.

He says the president’s diplomatic boycott doesn’t go far enough. Representative Andrew Stoddard, (D) Sandy, and former Speaker of the House Greg Hughes debate the issue as part of this week’s Inside Utah Politics Panel discussion.

They also weigh in on tax cuts and the latest developments on the January 6 th Capitol riot.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to ABC4 Utah.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
ABC4

SLC Mayor announces job opportunities within homeless shelters

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Salt Lake City Mayor, Erin Mendenhall, joined forces with homeless service providers on the morning of Thursday, December 23rd, to raise awareness of available shelter vacancies as well as the lack of shelter staff.   Homeless shelters across Salt Lake County are in need of both paid employees and volunteers this […]
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Utah Government
Salt Lake City, UT
Sports
Local
Utah Sports
City
Salt Lake City, UT
Salt Lake City, UT
Government
State
Utah State
ABC4

Utah joins 26 states to appeal Biden federal vaccine mandate

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Utah is joining 26 other states in filing an appeal to a court ruling that will allow a federal vaccine mandate for private companies to move ahead. The 6th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals ruled on Friday to allow the rule to continue forward after the mandate was previously paused. […]
UTAH STATE
ABC4

Tour of Utah canceled for 2022

UTAH (ABC4) – The Tour of Utah cycling race has been canceled for 2022. The event has been removed from the Union Cycliste Internationale (UCI) calendar, a press release stated Wednesday. The announcement was made by Medalist Sports LLC who says “ardent efforts” were made in an attempt to continue the Tour of Utah. Medalist […]
UTAH STATE
ABC4

First oral antiviral COVID-19 treatment is coming to Utah

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – The U.S. Food and Drug Administration issued an emergency use authorization for Pzifer’s COVID-19 pill on Wednesday and the antiviral will soon be available in Utah. Paxlovid, Pfizer’s anti-COVID pill, is in very limited supply and will be used to treat mild-to-moderate COVID-19 in adults and children 12 years or […]
UTAH STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Iup#Tax Cuts#The Iup Panel On Olympic#House
ABC4

How much holiday spirit do Utahns have?

UTAH (ABC4) – With a plethora of fantastical light displays, opportunities to meet Santa, and holiday-centric community and cultural events, Utah is certainly merry and bright during the Christmas season. But how much spirit do Utahns really have? A lot, it turns out. According to nationwide data collected by Clever Real Estate, Utah ranks second […]
UTAH STATE
ABC4

Pre-Christmas COVID-19 testing surges across Utah

(ABC4) – It’s just days away from ​Christmas and there’s increasing concern over a COVID-19 surge. That has Utah health experts urging people to get tested before getting together with family. On a Monday morning at the Cannon Health Center in North Salt Lake, a steady number of cars can be seen waiting in line to get […]
UTAH STATE
ABC4

St. George Hospital still overcapacity, despite cases trending downwards

ST. GEORGE, Utah (ABC4) – According to Dr. Patrick Carroll, the Medical Director at the Intermountain Healthcare St. George Regional Hospital, caregivers have never seen patients taking over the majority of beds with a single diagnosis in the hospital’s history. Across the state, there has been a decline in the three-day rolling average for positive […]
SAINT GEORGE, UT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Capitol
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
Country
China
NewsBreak
Sports
ABC4

Where to expect snow in Southern Utah

HURRICANE, Utah (ABC4) – Brian Head Ski Resort employees say they’re expecting to see up to 20 inches of snow. “This storm system is really, we really expect it to hit the mountains really hard,” says Mitch Shaw, a spokesperson for the Utah Department of Transportation. Shaw says they expect a lot of people on […]
UTAH STATE
ABC4

Rittenhouse gets standing ovation at conservative conference

PHOENIX (AP) — A month after his acquittal on murder charges, Kyle Rittenhouse was given a standing ovation at a conservative group’s conference in Phoenix where panelists discussed the 2020 deadly shootings in Kenosha, Wisconsin. Most of the comments during Monday’s discussion were made by other panelists, but the 18-year-old Rittenhouse reflected on how the […]
PUBLIC SAFETY
ABC4

Jessop’s Journal Full Episode 8 – Partygrass, Online Payments and Nasal Hygiene

I have to admit, the reason I wanted to interview Roy is because he has a long list of pretty cool and inspiring achievements. Have you ever bought something online using a credit card? Of course you have. One of the people that made that possible is Roy Banks. Back in the mid-1990’s, he was the CEO of a company called Authorize.net that basically made e-commerce possible.
ENTERTAINMENT
ABC4

Jordan School District students receive $30,000 holiday funding from Larry H. Miller Charities

SANDY, Utah (ABC4) – Larry H. Miller Charities donated $30,000 to the Jordan Education Foundation’s “Christmas for Kids” initiative. The donation, along with contributions from the community, provides gifts, clothing, shoes, hygiene products and other items for 511 students living in the Jordan School District. Accompanied by volunteer chaperones, the students were able to go […]
SANDY, UT
ABC4

US adds Merck pill as 2nd easy-to-use drug against COVID-19

WASHINGTON (AP) — U.S. health regulators on Thursday authorized the second pill against COVID-19, providing another easy-to-use medication to battle the rising tide of omicron infections. The Food and Drug Administration authorization of Merck’s molnupiravir comes one day after the agency cleared a competing drug from Pfizer. That pill, Paxlovid, is likely to become the […]
PUBLIC HEALTH
ABC4

ABC4

4K+
Followers
1K+
Post
740K+
Views
ABOUT

The latest Salt Lake City, Utah news, weather, and sports

 https://www.abc4.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy