Top Contributors: Peer Schneider, Doodoodunderhead, JSnakeC. Mario is in rare form in this 2 1/2D RPG/Platformer, first released in August 2000. Seeing that there are some big differences between this game and Mario's platform and Mario RPG predecessors, you're going have to learn a whole new set of tricks if you want to navigate your way through this storybook world with any success. This section will provide you with insight and tips for everything you need to know. Nintendo has gone out of its way to add many subtle touches to Paper Mario, so you really have to train your eye to examine every area in detail. In this basics section, you'll find everything you need to get started. It may be called the "basics" section, but it's integral to becoming a Paper Mario expert, so be sure to thoroughly examine it.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 6 DAYS AGO