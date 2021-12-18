Maloney Announces $428 Million Headed to New York to Strengthen Water Systems, Replace Lead Pipes and Service Lines
Today, Congresswoman Carolyn B. Maloney (D-NY) announced that New York will soon receive $428,072,000 in federal funding to strengthen drinking and wastewater systems, including the replacement of dangerous lead service lines and pipes, from the bipartisan Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act. This funding is the first round of a five-year investment...brooklyneagle.com
