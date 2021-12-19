Elijah Odinet removed from the LSU active track & field roster

BATON ROUGE, La. (KLFY) – The son of Judge Michelle Odinet has been removed from the active track & field roster at LSU.

No details were given regarding the dismissal or if it is linked to the recent video connected to Judge Odinet with people using racial slurs, but this statement was posted to the LSU Track & Field Facebook Page:

Elijah Odinet is currently a freshman who graduated from Lafayette High School.

