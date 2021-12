On Friday, Dec. 17, The Jonas Brothers blew up on TikTok after the trio smashed the "Bing Bong/ Joe Byron" challenge. Nick Jonas posted the TikTok alongside the caption, “Dinner plans?” on Twitter. As the video begins, Joe Jonas appears in the frame, lip-syncing “Bing bong,” and then Nick pops up beside him to say, “Are you vaccinated?” The JoBros are shown in The White House, which is full of holiday decorations, and it becomes clear where they are as Nick tilts the camera to show the presidential seal. Joining in the fun, Kevin Jonas pops out from behind a giant holiday card and mimes, “Yes, sir!”

