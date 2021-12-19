ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta Hawks vs. Cleveland Cavaliers Preview

By Pat Benson
 5 days ago

Cleveland has the longest winning streak in the league.

Preview

Don't look now, but the Cleveland Cavs have won six straight games and 10 of their last 12 matchups. They have almost made it to Christmas Day and are third in the Eastern Conference. Of course, a lot could still go wrong, but let's focus on what's gone right (Mark Jackson voice).

The Cavs play a brand of basketball that belies their youth. They play at a slow pace and make their bones on defense. The Cavs stingy defense gives up only 101.1 points per game and ranks second in defensive rating (103.3).

Darius Garland leads the Cavs with 19.1 points, 7.3 assists, and 1.3 steals per game. Jarrett Allen is right behind him with 16.8 points and 10.8 rebounds. It's worth mentioning how well rookie Evan Mobley is playing, 13.8 points, 8.3 rebounds, and 1.8 blocks per game. The Cavs youth movement is bolstered by veterans like Kevin Love, Ricky Rubio, who absolutely cooked the Hawks back on October 23.

While the Cavs enjoy their best post-LeBron season, things are not too fun in Atlanta right now. The Hawks have lost 5 of their last 7 games, are below .500, and are outside the playoff picture. To make matters worse, they are near the bottom of the league in defensive rating (111.2), and their general manager, head coach, and players are questioning the team's effort right now.

It's still not time to panic. The Hawks are dealing with injuries (more on that below), and it's not even the half-point of the season. Even better, Trae Young is top-three in the league in points and assists, and Clint Capela is near the top in rebounds again . With the recent addition of Onyeka Okongwu, I'm confident that the Hawks will start seeing tangible improvement soon.

Injury Report

Despite being so hot, the Cavs are facing problems with their health. Evan Mobley (Health & Safety Protocols), Isaac Okoro (Health & Safety Protocols), Collin Sexton (knee) are all out.

The Hawks injury report lists Trae Young (left ankle soreness) and Bogdan Bogdanovic (right ankle sprain) as questionable. Meanwhile, De'Andre Hunter (right wrist tendon surgery), and Solomon Hill (right hamstring tear) are all out of action.

Over the past few days, I've written a lot about the surge in COVID cases in the NBA. Luckily, the Hawks have avoided a positive test case from any of their players this season . Let's hope this trend continues before the entire league winds up in the Health & Safety Protocols.

Odds

SI Sportsbook lists the Hawks as 3-point favorites. Clearly, it's because of the Cavs' health issues. Because the Hawks have only one win against a contender this season (a short-handed Milwaukee Bucks team in mid-November). A win against a depleted Cavs team could help prop up fans' spirits in Atlanta.

