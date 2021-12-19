ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Urban Meyer: Trevor Lawrence is 'going to be great NFL quarterback'

By Stephen Samra about 7 hours
 2 days ago
Michael Reaves/Getty Images

Everything Urban Meyer touched in Jacksonville turned to dust. However, he’s still exuding confidence in his former quarterback, Trevor Lawrence.

In an exclusive interview on NFL.com’s with Ian Rapoport, Meyer revealed that he believes Lawrence is going to be a tremendous NFL quarterback.

“He’s going to be great,” Meyer said. “He’s 22 years old, thrust into a place that lost 15 straight games. He had some devastating injuries to his offensive skill guys – (DJ) Chark went down and (Travis) Etienne, then (Jamal) Agnew and then our TE Dan Arnold. Those are our fast guys. And we had enough (talent), I’m not blaming that, but we had to be more creative.

“I just think we could’ve done better. But there is zero doubt Trevor is going to be a great NFL quarterback.”

Meyer walked into a place that wholeheartedly believed in him, but he wasn’t able to create an effective on-field product. Even with the No. 1 overall selection in the 2021 NFL Draft, Meyer couldn’t find an offense that scored points.

Trevor Lawrence may end up being the great NFL quarterback he was always expected to be, but it won’t be with any help from Urban Meyer.

Meyer: ‘I’m just heartbroken.’

Urban Meyer took a risk by coming out of retirement to coach the Jacksonville Jaguars. Even though it didn’t workout, Meyer has nothing but love for the city and the franchise.

To begin his interview with Rapoport, Meyer issued a public apology to the city, the team and their fans.

“I just apologize to Jacksonville,” Meyer stated, per Rapoport. “I love Jacksonville. It’s one of the reasons I took the job. I still think Shad’s a great owner. It’s heart-breaking. I just had a dream of it becoming a destination place with a new facility he agreed to build and some day to walk into that stadium where it’s standing room only. Because I know how bad the people of Jacksonville want it.

“So, I’m just heartbroken that we weren’t able to do that. I still believe it’s going to be done. It’s too good of a place.”

To finish out the remainder of the season, offensive coordinator Darrell Bevell will be the interim head coach of the Jaguars. After the season, it’s paramount Jacksonville finds a coach who can bring out the best in rookie quarterback Trevor Lawrence.

At almost every stop in his coaching career, Urban Meyer found success. However, his detractors were right about one thing — he couldn’t cut it in the NFL.

Related
New York Post

Trevor Lawrence and wife Marissa mark relationship milestone on Thanksgiving

Trevor Lawrence and wife Marissa have been together for years, but this Thanksgiving marked a special one for the couple, who celebrated their first as husband and wife. On Saturday, Marissa shared a series of snapshots from Thursday, which featured the newlyweds enjoying Thanksgiving with their loved ones at home.
NFL
Pro Football Rumors

Jaguars' head-coaching opening considered desirable thanks to Trevor Lawrence?

Things have not gone well for the Jaguars this year. Urban Meyer failed to make it through his first year as an NFL head coach, No. 1 overall pick Trevor Lawrence has the second-worst QB rating among qualified passers and the club has mustered just two wins against 11 losses. The good news, as Jason La Canfora of CBS Sports writes, is that the Jacksonville head-coaching job is considered a desirable one, and many candidates who are expected to be hot commodities in the upcoming coaching cycle are anxious to secure an interview with owner Shad Khan.
NFL
Person
Ian Rapoport
Person
Urban Meyer
Person
Trevor Lawrence
NBC Sports

Trevor Lawrence: Great to see James Robinson very involved

The Jaguars didn’t get a win in their first game since firing Urban Meyer as their head coach, but there was one development that rookie quarterback Trevor Lawrence liked on Sunday. James Robinson ran the ball 18 times for 75 yards and caught three passes for 13 yards to...
NFL
iheart.com

Wife Of Former NFL Quarterback Arrested For Grand Theft

The wife of former UCLA standout and NFL quarterback Cade McNown was arrested in connection to accusations that she stole "hundreds of thousands of dollars in designer goods" from her boss, philanthropist Sydney Holland, according to TMZ. Local law enforcement confirmed Christina McNown was charged with four counts of felony...
NFL
AL.com

Urban Meyer’s letter to Nick Saban

This is an opinion cartoon. Here’s Urban Meyer’s verified toon letter to Ol’ Saint Nick. Will Saban bring Meyer into his baptistry and wash away his sins? Meyer has a lot of weird self-absorbed sins. Plus, he’s kind of a jerk. Saint Nick doesn’t put up...
FOOTBALL
The Spun

Urban Meyer Getting Crushed For What He Said After Firing

Former Jacksonville Jaguars head coach Urban Meyer opened up to NFL.com about his firing earlier this week. One comment in particular by Meyer is facing heavy scrutiny on social media. Meyer, who was fired “for cause” following a disastrous, drama-filled tenure in Jacksonville, believes things are too fragile with football...
NFL
ClutchPoints

Cam Newton’s 3-word answer when asked what’s wrong with Panthers’ passing game

The Carolina Panthers went back to utilizing just one single quarterback for Sunday’s matchup against the Buffalo Bills, but the results for Matt Rhule’s squad were much of the same. The 31-14 loss saw minimal success out of the passing game, and when quarterback Cam Newton was asked about the problem after the game, he gave a rather concerning three-word response, via Jonathan M. Alexander.
NFL
Larry Brown Sports

Tom Brady had message for Dennis Allen after interception

Tom Brady did not have a pleasant night on Sunday against the New Orleans Saints, and he appeared to have a message for Dennis Allen towards the end of the loss. Brady struggled through the 9-0 shutout loss at home against New Orleans. On his team’s second-to-last possession, Brady threw an interception to seal the loss.
NFL
On3.com

The premier college sports and recruiting digital media company, featuring the most talented and experienced newsbreakers and storytellers, partnered with iconic fan publications and featuring a next-gen database tracking players from high school to the draft. From the founders of Rivals.com and 247Sports.com.

