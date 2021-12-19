ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
College Sports

West Virginia Sports Now Daily Notebook- December 19

By Mike Vukovcan
wvsportsnow.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe West Virginia Sports Now Daily Notebook is a daily recap of news concerning West Virginia Football and Basketball. Update (8:08 AM)- **2022 3-star defensive lineman Jayson Jenkins...

wvsportsnow.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Former Chicago Bears Great Was Arrested In Indiana

A former Chicago Bears great was reportedly arrested in Indiana earlier this month. Dan Hampton, a Pro Football Hall of Fame defensive lineman who starred for the Chicago Bears, was reportedly arrested in Indiana earlier in November. The Hall of Fame defensive lineman was reportedly charged with operating a vehicle...
INDIANA STATE
24/7 Wall St.

Where People From Texas Are Moving to the Most

Texans have long had a reputation for taking pride in their state’s size and its notable place in U.S. history. A few weeks after declaring independence from Mexico in 1836, the state’s forces defeated Mexican troops, and Texas existed as an independent republic until it was admitted to the Union as a state nearly a […]
TEXAS STATE
nfldraftdiamonds.com

Chiefs young star cornerback L’Jarius Sneed’s older brother was stabbed and killed by female in Louisiana

L’Jarius Sneed the up and coming star cornerback of the Kansas City Chiefs and former star of Louisiana Tech University lost his older brother this past weekend. According to reports, TQ Harrison, the older brother of Sneed was killed in Minden, Louisiana. According to the police reports, a female is in custody and being charged with second degree murder. Officers arrived on the scene to discover Harrison with a stab wound to his back. He was rushed to the hospital but his lung was punctured and he died.
LOUISIANA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
West Virginia State
State
Indiana State
State
Missouri State
On3.com

Tennessee football lands talented quarterback transfer

Appalachian State transfer quarterback Navy Shuler has committed to play for Tennessee, he tweeted Sunday. The redshirt freshman has spent the past two seasons in a backup role with the Mountaineers. “I want to thank my lord and savior Jesus Christ for allowing me to play the game I love...
TENNESSEE STATE
On3.com

5-star wide receiver Zachariah Branch sets Christmas Eve commitment

Las Vegas (Nev.) Bishop Gorman wide receiver Zachariah Branch will announce his commitment on Christmas Eve at 4:00 p.m. ET, he tweeted Monday. Branch is the No. 15 prospect in the 2023 class, according to the On3 Consensus, a complete and equally weighted industry-generated average that utilizes all four major recruiting media companies. He ranks as the nation’s No. 1 wide receiver and the top overall prospect in Nevada.
FOOTBALL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Basketball#The West Virginia Sports#West Virginia Football#Pitt Boston College#Wvu
thespun.com

USC QB Transfer Says Interesting School Was 1st To Contact Him

Earlier this month, USC quarterback Kedon Slovis decided to enter the NCAA transfer portal. Among the first schools to contact him was one of the Trojans’ greatest rivals. In an interview with TrojanSports.com, Slovis revealed that the Notre Dame Fighting Irish were the first team to call him. He said he was shocked by how quickly he heard back from any team, let alone Notre Dame.
COLLEGE SPORTS
saturdaydownsouth.com

Georgia QB has tested positive for COVID-19, per report

Georgia is set to face Michigan in the College Football Playoff on Dec. 31 at the Orange Bowl. But with 10 days to go before the matchup, the Dawgs appears to be dealing with COVID-19 issues within the program as the rapidly-spreading omicron variant has become the dominant strain nationally.
GEORGIA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
West Virginia University
Sports
Boston College
NewsBreak
Sports
wvsportsnow.com

West Virginia Sends Offer to Louisville Transfer WR

University of Louisville wide receiver Jordan Watkins entered the transfer portal on Nov. 30, and West Virginia has made his top-4 destinations. Watkins, a hometown sophomore, decided to leave the program after collecting 529 yards on 35 receptions and four touchdowns from Cardinal quarterback Malik Cunningham. That ranked him second on the team in receiving yards, receptions, and receiving touchdowns through all 12 games this season. He will leave Louisville with 920 all-purpose yards and five touchdowns.
LOUISVILLE, KY
Metro News

Omicron confirmed in West Virginia

Omicron has been identified in West Virginia now, the state’s top pandemic adviser announced today. Dr. Clay Marsh said the Centers for Disease Control & Prevention CDC notified the state of a single case of omicron in West Virginia. “We know the omicron has been here and is now starting to grow in West Virginia as in other places,” he said.
MARION COUNTY, WV
visitmountaineercountry.com

Unique Gift Ideas for the West Virginia and West Virginia University Lover

The holidays are the perfect time to spread cheer, and if you choose to do so through gift-giving, we’ve got the perfect lineup for you. Surely, if you’ve been to Mountaineer Country, lived here previously, live here now, went to West Virginia University (WVU), or know someone who does, you have something that reminds you of the greater Morgantown area and the memories you’ve made here. Share the love with fellow West Virginia lovers or WVU fans with one of these perfectly unique gifts this season so you can have them cheering, “Let’s Go, Mountaineers!”
MORGANTOWN, WV
The Spun

CFB World Reacts To Alabama’s Latest Addition

Alabama got a massive addition to its football team on Tuesday. Jahmyr Gibbs from Georgia Tech is transferring to Tuscaloosa to play for the Crimson Tide next season and that will only make them more dangerous. He’s coming off the best season of his collegiate career after he finished with...
ALABAMA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy