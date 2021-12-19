ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miami Dolphins Week 15 News Splash

By Matthew Brown
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The Miami Dolphins are preparing to take on the New York Jets on Sunday. The Dolphins are lucky, as a lot of the games on Sunday are getting rescheduled because of the most recent COVID 19 outbreak in the NFL. The Dolphins do have some cases, which will be talked about...

CBS Miami

Miami Dolphins CB Xavien Howard Selected To Pro Bowl

MIAMI GARDENS (CBSMiami) – Miami Dolphins cornerback Xavien Howard has been selected to start in the 2021 Pro Bowl. That makes it two Pro Bowl selections a row for Howard, who now has three total. Howard has totaled 40 tackles, including 31 solo, four interceptions, 14 passes defensed, two forced fumbles and two fumble recoveries this season. The 14 passes defensed this season are tied for fourth in the NFL, while his four interceptions are tied for ninth. He’s the only NFL player this season to have at least two forced fumbles and four interceptions. Howard is the 14th player in Dolphins history to be a three-time Pro Bowl starter. He’s also just the second cornerback, joining Sam Madison.
The Phinsider

Miami Dolphins fan confidence continues upward trajectory ahead fo Week 16

A six-game winning streak and a spot firmly in the hunt for an AFC playoff position will lead to fans of an NFL team trusting in the direction of their favorite club. When it comes to the Miami Dolphins and their fans, the trust is reaching back toward preseason levels.
neworleanssaints.com

New Orleans Saints add four players, three coaches on Covid-19 list | Friday Injury Report 2021 Week 16 vs. Miami Dolphins

The New Orleans Saints placed the following players on the NFL's Reserve/Covid-19 List on Friday, December 24, 2021:. The Saints also placed assistant defensive backs coach Cory Robinson, assistant offensive line coach Zach Strief, and coaching intern Sterling Moore on the reserve list Friday. The Saints placed nine players on the Covid-19 reserve list on Thursday, tight end Adam Trautman on the Covid-19 reserve list Wednesday, Dec. 22 and tight end Juwan Johnson on the Covid-19 list on Tuesday, Dec. 21.
FanSided

Miami Dolphins: Christmas and holiday wishlist for the offense

As the 2021 season continues, the Miami Dolphins are playing more like the team fans expected when the season started. While their play on the field has improved, and the work continues, I wanted to put together a wishlist of sorts for what the team needed to continue working on.
FanSided

Miami Dolphins watching Christmas day games closely

The Miami Dolphins are spending Christmas with family while preparing for their game on Monday night, but today, they will also be watching what happens in the NFL. Two games are being played today and one has considerable importance to the Dolphins right now. The Cleveland Browns will play the Green Bay Packers. The Dolphins are sitting in the 11th seed and the Browns are tied with them at 7 wins. A loss today will give the Dolphins an opportunity to move ahead of the Browns without the worry of tie breaking procedures.
brownsnation.com

Browns Defender Has A New Nickname For Aaron Rodgers

The Cleveland Browns are preparing for a very difficult Week 16 game on Christmas Day in Lambeau Field against the Green Bay Packers. The Browns and Packers have only played each other five times since 2001. The Packers have won four of the five games with the most recent one...
thecomeback.com

Tom Brady explains why he smashed his tablet to the ground

Tom Brady doesn’t like to lose and on the rare times he does, he reacts in a way that blurs the line between “tough competitor” and “sore loser.”. Last Sunday, Brady experienced something he hadn’t experienced in 15 years. He was on the losing end of a shutout. The Saints defeated the Buccaneers 9-0 and after throwing a late interception, Brady took his frustration out on the Microsoft Surface tablet by tossing it to the ground.
FanSided

Seattle Seahawks: 3 players who won’t be back in 2022

The 5-9 Seattle Seahawks are the worst they’ve been in over a decade due to several factors, including several roster mistakes made at every level. The reigning NFC West champions who finished last season at 12-4 are currently 5-9. Aside from a 9-7 2017 season, the Seahawks have never missed the playoffs in the Russell Wilson era. But the mid-2010s team that Pete Carroll built is long in the rearview mirror. Wilson injured his finger and returned skittish, Wagner is languishing in isolation the way Luke Kuechly did before his early retirement, and everyone else is…gone.
ClutchPoints

Steelers QB Ben Roethlisberger’s honest admission heading into battle vs. Chiefs

The Pittsburgh Steelers’ struggles on offense have been well documented. While historically known for their defense, the Steelers have fielded some of the NFL’s best offenses with quarterback Ben Roethlisberger under center, though this year’s unit has fallen well short of the likes of those. With a Week 16 clash against Patrick Mahomes and the high-scoring Kansas City Chiefs coming up, Roethlisberger gave an honest admission on the team’s offense.
FOX Sports

Did Tom Brady's sideline antics cost him the MVP trophy?

Tom Brady was in rare form on Sunday but not in a good way. Brady lost his temper during the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' 9-0 shutout loss to the Saints, evidenced by a moment when he shouted at New Orleans interim head coach Dennis Allen after throwing the game-sealing interception. Tampa...
FanSided

Here’s how the Cowboys can clinch the No. 1 seed in the NFC

The Dallas Cowboys have been hot in terms of wins and now they have a chance at the No. 1 seed in the NFC. Here’s how they can clinch that first-round bye. While the upside of the Dallas Cowboys was evident coming into the year, the skeptics that believed that Mike McCarthy’s team could put the total package together were certainly plentiful. But after 15 weeks, the club sits at 10-4 and in the No. 2 seed for the NFC playoff standings.
ClutchPoints

Mac Jones, Patriots to be without key weapons vs. Bills

The New England Patriots are in a great position to close out the AFC East soon. They have a nice-sized lead and aim to sweep the Buffalo Bills on Sunday. However, it appears Mac Jones will be without some of his key weapons in Week 16. According to Mike Reiss,...
FanSided

Top Steelers coach is leaving to take a job at Oregon

A top Pittsburgh Steelers coach is being recruited to return to the college circuit as Oregon’s offensive line coach, according to sources. With the rapid decline of Ben Roethlisberger, the Steelers are poised for a significant rebuild in 2022 — and it looks like that rebuild is only getting bigger.
