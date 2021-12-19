ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mike Krzyzewski calls out ACC for COVID-19 protocol, testing requirements

By Tyler Mansfield about 12 hours
While COVID-19 case numbers across the U.S. were beginning to decrease, the new Omicron variant has caused the numbers to jump back up – and that’s been having an impact on sports. As there are multiple NBA and NFL players currently in those leagues’ health and safety protocols, the same is again happening in college sports as there have been multiple game cancelations and postponements over the past week.

Of the notable teams that’s been dealing with COVID-19 issues within their program is Duke, who had to reschedule its game Saturday not once, but twice in a three-day span. The Blue Devils were originally scheduled to play Cleveland State before it was hit with COVID-related issues. They rescheduled to host Loyola Maryland, but that team was then forced to cancel. Duke was finally able to play a game vs. Elon on Saturday.

In addition to the scheduling challenges Duke has faced, Blue Devils head coach Mike Krzyzewski and his coaching staff wore face masks on the bench Saturday for the first time this season. That decision came after Duke assistant coach Nolan Smith missed Saturday’s game due to being in the school’s health and safety protocol.

Following Saturday’s game, Coach K met with the media and offered his thoughts on COVID-19 testing in college basketball and the COVID-19 forfeit policy set by the ACC.

“This can get screwy quick,” Krzyzewski said. “It already is kind of screwy. I would personally like to go back, like last year. … We wanted to make sure everyone that we played was tested. We don’t have that mandate now. I don’t like the forfeit thing, either.”

Coach K’s team was tested twice for COVID-19 prior to Saturday’s game, and the coaching staff has received their booster shot. The Blue Devils’ players will receive theirs by the end of January.

Alabama hoops announces new Tuesday opponent after COVID cancellation

As COVID-19 becomes a big part of college basketball again this season, schedule changes are coming from all over. Alabama was one of those teams impacted, but the Crimson Tide has a new opponent set.

Alabama announced it will play Davidson on Tuesday at 6 p.m. as part of the CM Newton Classic. The Tide was supposed to play Colorado State on Tuesday, but the Rams had to back out due to COVID-19 issues within the program.

Davidson dealt with a similar situation. The Wildcats were getting ready to take on Loyola Chicago on Wednesday, but the Ramblers had COVID-19 issues of their own and had to cancel the matchup.

