Antonio Brown expected to re-join Buccaneers this week after suspension

Cliff Welch/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Antonio Brown was recently suspended for three games for misrepresenting his COVID-19 vaccination status. Along with Brown, Buccaneers defensive back Mike Edwards was also suspended for three games.

According to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, Brown is set to re-join the Buccaneers on Monday. Brown reportedly “obtained a fake COVID-19 vaccine card,” according to Rapoport. He accepted his suspension without an appeal. Now, he is set to return.

“Bucs wide receiver Antonio Brown’s suspension is coming to an end, and he’s expected to rejoin the team this week, sources say,” Rapoport tweeted.

Brown hasn’t played since Week 6, as he was also dealing with an injury at the time. When he has been on the field, Brown has been a valuable part of the Buccaneers’ passing offense. On the season, Brown has 29 receptions for 418 yards and four touchdowns.

Getting Brown back will be a big boost to the Buccaneers. Tampa Bay still has quality receivers in addition to Brown, as Chris Godwin and Mike Evans lead the receiving room. Godwin has 92 receptions for 1,054 yards and five touchdowns this year. Evans has 63 receptions for 885 yards and 11 touchdowns. Tight end Rob Gronkowski also has a big role, with 38 receptions for 498 yards and six touchdowns.

Brown’s lawyer released a statement following his suspension

Despite Brown being suspended for having a fake COVID-19 vaccination card, his lawyer has maintained that Brown is vaccinated.

“Mr. Brown is vaccinated and continues to support the vaccine for any person for whom it is appropriate,” the statement said. “The NFL made its determination and, instead of going through the drawn out and distracting process of challenging the outcome, Mr. Brown wrapped this up promptly and he will make the most of this time by treating his ankle injury. Mr. Brown will be motivated, well rested and in the best shape of his life when he returns in Week 16.”

At the time of Brown’s suspension, the Buccaneers also released a brief statement on Twitter.

“We appreciate the League’s timely handling of this matter and recognize the importance of the health and safety protocols that have been established,” the Buccaneers tweeted. “We will continue to implement all league COVID-19 protocols.”