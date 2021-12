MORGANTOWN, W. Va. – Same game, different day. West Virginia comes out of the half with effort and energy after failing to do so in the first half. The Mountaineers were able to run past Youngstown State, on Wednesday night, 82-52. Something just clicked in the second half for the Mountaineers (11-1), it always does with this team. Maybe it was something said at halftime by the coaching staff? Who knows, but this was an entirely different team after the first half.

