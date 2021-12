The U.N. chief paid tribute Monday to the victims of last year’s massive explosion in Beirut s port explosion, expressing solidarity with the families' quest for justice. The Aug. 4, 2020 blast has been described as one of the largest non-nuclear explosions in the world. It devastated the Lebanese capital, killing at least 216 people and injuring thousands. Standing under the rain, United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres who is visiting Lebanon, laid a wreath at a memorial bearing the names of the victims at the Beirut Port site of the explosion. The blast was caused by the detonation...

WORLD ・ 1 DAY AGO