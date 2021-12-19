Insane Bodyweight Workout With Just a Pull-Up Bar

It comes as no surprise that, while December may be "the most wonderful time of the year," the end of the year is just plain busy. As a result, the hours-long blocks that you used to reserve for a leisurely gym workout may have fallen off your schedule (le sigh). Luckily, there are plenty of workouts out that will have you feeling the burn (and providing you with a little bit of "me time") that you can complete in under 15 minutes. On the latest episode of Good Moves, Brian Spencer of East River Pilates guides us through one of them with a 12-minute, Pilates core workout that you can do any time you have a gap in your schedule.

