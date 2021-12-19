Vigil Held For Shirley Owen, Woman Found Murdered In Burning Franklin Home

FRANKLIN (CBS) – A vigil was held Sunday night in Franklin in memory of Shirley Owen, who was found murdered in her home on Friday. Investigators said Shirley’s estranged husband, Brendon Owen attacked her and then set the house on fire.

Hundreds of loved ones and members of the community gathered on Franklin Town Common. Many wore purple clothes and ribbons to honor victims of domestic violence.

During the ceremony, the children’s athletic coaches both spoke about how amazing Shirley was as a mother.

“Shirley was that good person. She was that tough wrestling mom with a big smile,” one said.

“Shirley, may you rest in peace, please know that we love your kids and your family and we’ll do our best to guide them and to be with them, and know that they do not have do to do this alone,” the other said.

Loved ones said they plan to share her story in hopes of preventing future domestic violence incidents like this one.

Brendon Owen is being held without bail after pleading not guilty to murder, kidnapping, arson, and assault and battery charges.

