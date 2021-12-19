ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
What Riyad Mahrez Told Sky Sports Ahead of Newcastle vs Man City

By Vayam Lahoti
 2 days ago
The Sky Blues will be looking to make it eight league wins on a spin as they lock horns with relegation-threatened Newcastle following their hammering of Leeds United at the Etihad Stadium on Tuesday evening.

Goals from Phil Foden, Jack Grealish, Riyad Mahrez, John Stones, Nathan Ake and a fine brace from Kevin De Bruyne sealed a statement 7-0 victory for Pep Guardiola's side earlier in the week, as City maintained their slim lead over Liverpool in the Premier League table.

Mahrez, who is his side's top-scorer with 10 goals to his name in 22 appearances across all competitions this season, spoke to the press ahead of kick-off against Newcastle on Sunday afternoon.

On being quizzed about his thoughts on the jam-packed schedule his side are facing over the winter, the Algeria international said, in an interview with Sky Sports: "It’s always good to play.

"When we have plenty of confidence and we feel good, to play every three or four days, me personally, I love it. I think it’s good."

The 30-year-old is set to make his third start in the space of eight days as he has once again been given the nod on the right side of attack by Guardiola, who is searching for his 201th Premier League win since joining Manchester City in 2016.

Speaking about the importance of maintaining momentum over the winter period of the campaign, Mahrez said: "It’s important, but the momentum can be lost in one game. You have to always stay focused and stay clinical in the game, try to win games, and take each game seriously!”

Lastly, the former Leicester City man gave his pre-match thoughts on Newcastle, who are desperate for points owing to their position in the league table.

"It will be a tough game, obviously away from home. Newcastle needs to get points. It will be a good battle, and a good game," added Mahrez.

#Liverpool#Manchester City#Sky Sports Ahead#The Sky Blues#The Premier League#201th Premier League
