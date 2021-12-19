ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Why Kyle Walker is Missing From the Man City Squad Against Newcastle

By Vayam Lahoti
 2 days ago
The Premier League champions can extend their winning run to eight league games with all three points against the Magpies following their midweek 7-0 thrashing of Leeds United at the Etihad Stadium.

Pep Guardiola has made three changes to the lineup that faced Leeds, with Joao Cancelo, Raheem Sterling and Gabriel Jesus coming in for John Stones, Jack Grealish and Phil Foden for the Sky Blues.

Kyle Walker was a notable absentee from the matchday squad against Leeds on Tuesday after being named amongst the substitutes in Manchester City's 1-0 win over Wolves last week.

Moreover, it was reported that the full-back missed training on Saturday, which put him in doubt to feature against Eddie Howe's side, who are sitting in 19th place ahead of the visit from the Manchester outfit.

The England international has been left out of the squad to face Newcastle on Sunday, with Manchester City confirming that the 31-year-old is 'still not fully fit' shortly after team news was announced ahead of the 2 PM [UK] kick-off in Tyneside.

Walker was dropped to the bench against Wolves after getting recklessly sent off in his side's Champions League loss in Leipzig last week, as Oleksandr Zinchenko came in at left-back for Joao Cancelo to take Walker's place on the right side of defence.

However, it was John Stones who was chosen on the right flank against Leeds, with Joao Cancelo getting a deserved rest after what has been an incredible season so far for the Portugal international.

It remains to be seen if Walker will be fit to be involved for his side's league meeting with Leicester City next week, as Manchester City try and maintain their slim advantage in the league table over Liverpool and Chelsea into the New Year.

