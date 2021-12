If you're like me, you've probably missed seeing Channing Tatum's chiseled mug on the big screen for the past four years, outside of his funny but too-brief cameo in "Free Guy." It's why I'm pleased to see the "Magic Mike" star has several films on the way, starting with his directorial debut on next year's "Dog" (which he also stars in). About a month after that, Tatum will return opposite Sandra Bullock in "The Lost City" (formerly "The Lost City of D"), an action-adventure rom-com that has dropped a handful of first-look images like the one above.

MOVIES ・ 6 DAYS AGO