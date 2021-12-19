‘The Witcher’: The Journey to Cintra Is Filled With Heartache and Violence (RECAP)

It’s a bad time to be an elf. It’s never been a great time — at least not since humans arrived on the Continent — but somehow things are only getting worse. As the northern kings consolidate their power, elves are being rounded up by guards and sent off to places unknown. Even Yennefer, a quarter elf, is in danger, which makes her Cahir’s reluctant ally. Conveniently, her former prisoner is also trekking toward what’s left of Cintra, which Nilfgaard has turned into a safe haven for elves. For now, these former enemies are bound at the hip: trading insults and confidences, saving each other’s lives, and generally connecting in a way that might make Geralt a little uneasy if he were there to see it.

