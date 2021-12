Welcome to another day in the world of the lockout. Not much to report, not much on the horizon. There was one former Yankee making a move, with Iván Nova signing with the KBO’s SSG Landers. I’ll always remember Nova’s arrival on the scene — he wasn’t ultimately that big of a pitching prospect, but he was one of the more hyped internal options from a pretty barren farm system at the time, and he lasted a fair few years. At 35-years-old, this likely isn’t going to spur any MLB comeback for Nova, but I’ll wish him the best of luck regardless.

